"Completely cut" – Perfect Match star Hannah Burns claims Netflix removed all her scenes from Season 3

Before Perfect Match season 3 even reached its halfway point, discussions about the show went well beyond what viewers saw on-screen. One person raising questions was Hannah Burns, famous for appearing on The Mole, who had actively promoted the new season before it started.However, despite her teasers and personal announcements related to the show, she was notably missing when the first six episodes were released on August 1. In a TikTok video posted after the launch, she wrote,&quot;Being told you have to keep your engagement a secret for six months only to find out you were completely cut from Perfect Match.&quot;Hannah Burns says Netflix cut her scenes from Perfect Match season 3 after engagement and pregnancy revealHannah hinted at an engagement before the season premiered View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn June 25, Hannah posted a promotional image for Perfect Match on Instagram. She announced her engagement and invited viewers to watch her find love on the show starting August 1. The word &quot;engaged&quot; caught people's attention, making many think she had connected with someone during filming.By July 17, she followed up with a pregnancy announcement, fueling speculation that her fiancé and the baby’s father could be a fellow contestant. On TikTok, she posted a video of herself hugging various men, overlaid with the words: &quot;Guess who the dad is based on how we hug.&quot;Hannah's July 29 TikTok post (Image via TikTok/@hannahburns)She continued with another TikTok slideshow on July 29 that featured behind-the-scenes photos. One image described how they had experienced many challenges and made a mutual decision to continue their relationship. A later slide added: &quot;And we fell sooo in love....Now we're having a baby and are engaged....Can't wait to spill all the tea when this show airs THIS AUGUST 1st.&quot;She addressed her absence and claimed unequal treatment View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing the season’s release, Hannah used TikTok to question why she had been cut while others were allowed to go public with their relationships. On August 2, she wrote, &quot;So, since my castmates from PM announced their engagement and fake relationships, can I be allowed to announce my BD/fiancé now or ???&quot; The caption accompanying the video read: &quot;Like the double standard is INSANE.&quot;Although she didn’t name anyone specifically, the timing of her post suggests she was talking about AD and Ollie. They both announced their relationship in March during the Love Is Blind season 8 reunion. In contrast, Hannah says she was told to keep quiet.Hannah addresses public reaction View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn August 4, Hannah shared a black and white TikTok video of her and her fiancé during a pregnancy photoshoot, keeping his face concealed. The on-screen text stated: &quot;When everyone's saying I announced who mystery man is, if our relationship was on the show, or that I'm spinning things for clout but I in fact have not said a word &amp; am just trying to announce so I can be in my momtok era.&quot;The video appeared to respond to assumptions circulating online while reinforcing that she has not made any official disclosures about the identity of her partner.As of now, Hannah has not confirmed if her fiancé was another contestant from Perfect Match. She has also not shared more details about their relationship. Netflix and the show's producers have not commented on her absence or responded to her claims since the show’s release.Season 3 of Perfect Match is available to stream anytime on Netflix.