Perfect Match season 3 episode 6 recap: Existing couples feel the pressure as new arrivals stir chaos

A new season of Perfect Match premiered with its first six episodes on August 1, 2025. In episode 6, titled Double Trouble, Lucy and Daniel made a difficult decision in the boardroom that left two couples in tears. They sent Ollie and Madison on dates, eliminating their partners from the show.While Ollie and Madison were upset about the turn of events, they soon felt better once they met their dates. Later in the episode, the contestants mingled. While some matched, others could not, resulting in the elimination of two more people. Episode 6 also featured the cast being split to attend separate mixers. It was at the boys' party, where Ollie looked forward to meeting new singles, that he saw AD making a shocking comeback.The official synopsis of episode 6 of Perfect Match season 3 reads:&quot;The villa vibes turn upside down after a shocking twist in the boardroom. New options cast doubt on existing bonds, and the temptation is off the charts.&quot;What happened in episode 6 of Perfect Match season 3?Nick Lachey (Image via Getty)The episode began with host Nick Lachey greeting the cast members in the villa and informing them about Lucy and Daniel's decision in the boardroom. He revealed that the partners of those chosen to go on dates would have to leave the house. Shortly after, Lucy and Daniel arrived and shared that they had chosen Madison and Ollie for the dates.With that, Nick asked their matches, Freddie and AD, respectively, to leave the house. The decision impacted the pairs, as Madison and AD struggled to process the turn of events. &quot;I'm just in a state of shock. I just feel like my time is being ripped away from him, and that is the saddest part to me,&quot; Madison said.Elsewhere, AD confessed that she felt &quot;shattered&quot; as Ollie tried to console her. Shortly after, Freddie and AD bid farewell to their castmates and exited the Perfect Match villa.Later in the episode, Ollie headed out for his date, where he met two new arrivals, Love Island's Justine and Temptation Island's Olivia. While Ollie was surprised to see two women, he was not too displeased with his situation. Elsewhere, Madison was introduced to Too Hot to Handle's Jalen and Love Island's Ray for her date. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs Madison and Ollie's dates concluded, they returned to the villa and introduced the newcomers to the rest of the cast members. While Madison shared that she enjoyed boxing on her date, Ollie revealed that he gave massages to the ladies. As the episode progressed, the newcomers started to mingle, hoping to strike a connection with someone. Ollie and Olivia grew closer, which upset Justine, who was equally interested in getting to know him. Consequently, she interrupted their conversation, unwilling to let Olivia have the upper hand.&quot;I've got two beautiful, s*xy, wonderful options to choose from. Part of me is like, 'It makes sense to go with the person I have the least chemistry with because then I won't feel as bad on AD.' But I'm like, 'I couldn't lose with either of them,'&quot; Ollie said in a Perfect Match confessional.Elsewhere, Scott felt insecure as he watched his match, Rachel, flirt with Jalen. As a result, he asked Ray to match with Madison before Jalen could have the opportunity to explore that connection. However, Jalen refused to sit back and let someone else sabotage her experience. Consequently, he grabbed Madison for a private chat, during which he was denied a kiss from her. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA while later, Jalen pulled Sandy for a conversation, whereas Ray chatted with Lucy and found out that he shared the same birthday as her ex-partner. Lucy laughed out loud, only to upset her match, Daniel, who later confronted her for &quot;yelling&quot; while talking to another man. Lucy broke down in tears when he mentioned that he felt embarrassed by her.As soon as he saw the Perfect Match star crying, he apologized to her for hurting her with his choice of words. With that, Lucy and Daniel matched. Frustrated by Jalen and Sandy's closeness, Louis pulled Olivia for a chat to get back at Sandy. However, he allowed his emotions to get the best of him when he confronted Sandy about her actions, questioning her intentions for being on the show. The allegation upset her, as she broke down in tears. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostElsewhere, Madison matched with Jalen, whereas Rachel matched with her existing partner, Scott. Ollie matched with Justine, and shortly after, Louis matched his Sandy. &quot;Louis is not getting any cuddles tonight. That's for sure. He had the audacity to question me, like, wanting to explore things with other people, when he did the same,&quot; Sandy said.With no matches made, Ray and Olivia exited the Perfect Match villa. The following morning, Nick arrived and informed the cast that the men would be spending the day at a mixer with some single ladies, and the women would do the same with a group of single men. The Perfect Match episode ended on a cliffhanger as Ollie saw AD return with the new singles at the boys' mixer. Perfect Match season 3 is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.