I found Bri and Louis' showmance on Battle Camp difficult to watch

Battle Camp, a game show with some of Netflix's widely known personalities, premiered with all ten episodes on April 23, 2025. Among the star-studded cast were two Too Hot to Handle alums, Bri, aka Brianna, and Louis. The duo was part of the cast of season 6 of the Netflix dating show. Although together, they did not spark a connection, as both were paired with other daters.

However, they showcased a different equation in the debut season of Battle Camp. Bri and Louis' onscreen chemistry became apparent as the pair joined forces and decided to play the game as a team. However, their chemistry, personally, was difficult to watch. Instead of strategizing, Bri and Louis focused more on getting intimate with one another.

Their showmance was not only off-putting but out of place, as Battle Camp was a competitive game show that had nothing to do with dating. While some may defend Bri and Louis' actions by pitting them against the flirtatious advances of Tony toward Gabi, I believe they were starkly different from one another.

While Bri and Louis flirted and got physical with intent, Tony's tone was playful and unserious, as it was not reciprocated by Gabi, and honestly, kept the series light-hearted and engaging. However, Bri and Louis' chemistry made me uncomfortable. Had I wanted to watch a dating show, I would have watched Too Hot to Handle, but I did not.

Consequently, watching Bri and Louis exchange looks and share the same bed at night seemed unnecessary and forced.

Battle Camp stars Louis and Bri's showmance was forced, and fans noticed

Battle Camp star Bri entered the show in episode 3, titled Blindsided. As soon as Louis discovered that a fellow Too Hot to Handle alum had joined his team, he was pleased. However, he was ecstatic when he learned it was Bri. As soon as she arrived, Louis asked her if she was single. When she answered in the affirmative, he said:

"You look s*xy, by the way. I'm not gonna lie."

In my opinion, the "s*xual tension that you can cut with a knife," as co-star Trey described Bri and Louis' connection, felt unnecessarily forced. It was a plot element that was oddly inserted and completely out of place. In a competitive show of strategy and mind games, Bri and Louis could have gone without sparking a connection.

Later in the episode, the Battle Camp stars conveniently agreed to share the same bed, saying they would not engage in any "funny business." While I understand that editing may have distorted the timeline of events, I still cannot fathom how quickly Bri and Louis bonded. From a viewer's perspective, seeing the duo connect with one another on such a level on the first day itself felt uncanny.

Moreover, I could not overlook how uncomfortable their teammates, Trey and Gabi, were, who sadly had to share the same cabin as them. Soon after the lights went out, Trey's fears turned into reality, and Bri and Louis grew closer. Not only did the whole interaction seem fake, but it was an eyesore, as I cannot imagine the discomfort Gabi and Trey must have felt.

Battle Camp fans on X expressed a similar sentiment, as they felt the showmance was out of line.

"And how Louis and Bri share the same bed and yeah. It’s not Too Hot To Handle anymore," a fan posted.

Another X user wrote:

"Idk if it's just me, but the interaction between Bri and Louis feels SOOO forced. They're both hot, but they never showed interest in each other (too hot to handle) They could have done better."

I strongly agree with the general consensus regarding Bri and Louis' showmance. Consequently, I was pleased when both Bri and Louis got eliminated on the same night in episode 5 of Battle Camp. It was evident they lacked the strategic skills required to win the show. Additionally, their heads were more invested in exploring their connection than playing the game.

Thus, I can firmly conclude that Bri and Louis' showmance was a total plot beat that added nothing to the show besides a few uncomfortable scenes.

Stream Battle Camp exclusively on Netflix.

