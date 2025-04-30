"This is way beyond me" — Battle Camp star Tony reveals his shocking decision to exit the show

Battle Camp, a competitive game show featuring reality TV alums from the Netflix universe, premiered on April 23, 2025. It saw eighteen contestants go head-to-head for a $250,000 cash prize. One of the cast members was Tony, who was previously seen in the 2024 season of The Mole. In episode 4 of the series, titled BeTreyed, Tony decided to exit the show and informed his castmates, saying:

Ad

"But I'm not in an environment where I can control everything about myself, and that's what I'm used to. This is way beyond me. And I can't do this. So, best of luck. I love you guys. You guys are great."

The Battle Camp star decided to end his journey shortly after his co-star Gabi was eliminated from the competition. Tony had grown close to her and even called her his "girlfriend" in one episode. During a conversation with the Cheer star, Tony told her that he would leave the show if she ever got eliminated.

Ad

Trending

However, Tony's decision to quit was motivated more by his co-stars' judgment of him than by Gabi's elimination. During the elimination ceremony earlier in episode 4, Tony had received the most votes in favor of his eviction, which irked him.

"I'm so beat right now" — Battle Camp cast member Tony contemplates his position in the competition

Ad

At the start of episode 4 of Battle Camp, the contestants attended the elimination ceremony to see how many times their names would appear on the 'Wheel of Misfortune.' The more slots occupied, the higher the chance of being sent home. With five slots left, host Taylor called Tony to see if his castmates had nominated him.

Tony was surprised and furious to see his name appear four times. The first vote came from Gio, who, while explaining his decision, said that he did not trust Tony, especially because Tony wanted to target his own team member, Polly, to safeguard his friendships inside the camp.

Ad

The next vote came from Shubham, who saw the Battle Camp camper as a "threat." Georgia was the third person to vote for Tony. Despite being from the same team, she voted to put him on the chopping block because of his untrustworthy gameplay. Meanwhile, the last came from Gabi.

"I'm so p*ssed," Tony reacted.

Ad

However, despite having four votes, Tony survived eviction, as the Wheel landed on Gabi's name, which had appeared only once. After she left the camp, Tony cried uncontrollably, saying she deserved to stay.

"She's so much better than me," the Battle Camp star said.

Later in the episode, Tony lashed out at Polly when she asked him why he was so emotional. He called her a "clown," criticizing her and her friend, Gio, for coming at him. Tony assumed Polly had voted for him because he wanted to target her for elimination.

Ad

Polly, Georgia, and Lorenzo were surprised by Tony's outburst and criticized it, saying he had no right to speak to someone that way.

"I know it was upsetting that Gabi went home. He [Tony] wasn't upset about Gabi going home. He was upset about being on that wheel," Georgia remarked.

While speaking to the Battle Camp cameras, she added that Tony was not suited for "this environment" because he took everything personally and acted emotionally.

Ad

Ad

The following morning, Tony spent time alone, isolated from the group, contemplating his position in the competition. He confessed that the vote hurt him. While he wanted people to poke fun at him, he did not want anyone to "genuinely" dislike him.

"This is, like, the one time that I'm so lost. I'm so beat right now. I don't know what to do," Tony said.

Ad

After some thought, he decided to leave the competition. While speaking to the other campers, Tony explained that he would rather leave than see the Wheel full of his name. He added that he did not want to be in an environment where his emotions got heightened. The Battle Camp contestants hugged him and bid him farewell.

Battle Camp is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More