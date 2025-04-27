"Need more seasons" — Battle Camp fans praise Netflix for delivering an engaging show

Battle Camp season 1 premiered on Netflix with all 10 episodes dropping on April 23, 2025. The series followed a group of players as they competed in a range of challenges, from spelling bees and shock climbing tasks to nighttime races and final endurance tests, all while facing eliminations through a spinning wheel system.

Throughout the season, players navigated alliances, betrayals, and strategic moves that shaped the competition’s outcomes. One major moment came in episode 6, when Avori tried to shift suspicion onto QT after a spelling bee challenge but ended up getting eliminated herself.

In episode 7, players took on a shock climbing challenge that tested their resilience under pressure, with Polly expressing frustration over missing a crucial button. Episode 9 featured the first nighttime challenge, leading to a blindside that left Trey feeling stunned. The finale ended with Lorenzo winning the competition after securing the final vote and spin.

Following the release, many fans appreciated the show's fresh format, competitive energy, and twists. They praised Netflix for delivering a reality competition that stood out for its challenges and strategic gameplay.

Fans took to X, reacting to the show and calling for more seasons.

"#BattleCamp has to be one of the best shows Netflix has put out in a while. We definitely need more seasons!" one fan commented.

"I did not expect to like this show as much as I did kudos netflix," an X user wrote.

"I really enjoyed Lorenzo, Louis, Georgia and Gabi for their realness. Absolutely loved Trey for his relentless spirit in the game. A great show overall," a tweet said.

A few Battle Camp fans said that Netflix really "ate" with the show.

"Netflix sat there and ate their food with this one, I must say. #BattleCamp was better than I thought it would be," another user said.

"Good watch, Netflix kinda ate," a fan wrote.

"#BattleCamp was a fun show. I’m gonna need more seasons of it," one netizen tweeted.

Some Battle Camp fans said they were "happy" about Lorenzo winning the show.

"I enjoyed watching this show. So refreshing and I’m so happy for the person that won," another user commented.

"Lorenzo deserved that win. I’ll let the wheel slide this time for giving me an ending worth watching," one tweet read.

Battle Camp highlights players’ strategies and twists throughout the season

Afterward, Avori tried to suggest QT had thrown the challenge on purpose, but the elimination wheel landed on Avori, leading to her exit. Episode 7 introduced the shock climbing challenge, where players had to press buttons while navigating an electrified course. Polly later reflected on missing a button,

“I'm really upset with myself that I didn't manage to get that last button,” she shared.

The competition continued to intensify, with another double elimination shaking up the camp dynamics. In episode 9, the remaining players competed in a nighttime race challenge, facing new obstacles in the dark. The challenge was followed by elimination votes that led to a significant blindside. Trey expressed his shock after being voted out, saying, “I feel 100% blindsided.”

Battle Camp finale tested players with a combination of endurance and strategy tasks before the final vote and wheel spin. Lorenzo stayed focused, telling himself, “I am manifesting right now to make the Wheel land on my name,” before eventually securing the win.

Fans can watch all the episodes of Battle Camp season 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

