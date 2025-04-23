"I'm gonna feel some FOMO" – Battle Camp star Trey gets emotional after his elimination

Battle Camp, Netflix’s reality competition series, released all 10 episodes of its first season on April 23, 2025. The show brought together contestants from various Netflix reality shows to compete in physical and strategic challenges for a $250,000 prize. Trey, one of the participants, was eliminated just before the finale.

After the elimination, Trey shared his thoughts about leaving the game.

“I’m feeling like happy, sad, proud. A mixture of three. FOMO. I’m gonna feel some FOMO. I’m just like so proud of how I played. This has been the greatest pleasure of my life,” he said in a confessional.

Trey had been involved in various alliances throughout the show and tried different approaches to stay in the competition. In episode 8, he considered working with the opposing team but ended up staying with his original group.

By episode 9, Trey’s name appeared on the elimination wheel, and he was selected to leave. His exit came right before the final round of the competition. The rest of the finalists continued to the last stage, where a final spin of the wheel would determine the winner.

Trey’s game plan and shifting alliances in Battle Camp

In episode 8 of Battle Camp, Trey’s gameplay involved speaking to members of both the Eagles and Bears teams. He was part of the Eagles but had a conversation with Kyle from the Bears. During this discussion, Kyle suggested that Trey could help the Bears by not performing well in the next challenge. In return, the Bears would avoid voting for him.

“I thought of a plan. It’s a crazy one,” he said in a confessional.

Trey also mentioned that he needed more time to think about it. The next challenge was called Shots Fired, where each team had to pass a basketball across a floating course and score points. Trey, representing the Eagles, competed against Shubham from the Bears.

While Shubham scored once, Trey scored nine points. After the challenge, Trey told the cameras that although he thought about helping the Bears, he decided not to. Despite this, Trey’s earlier actions made others question his loyalty. When the time came for the next spin of the elimination wheel in episode 9, his name was selected. Trey was eliminated just before the final round.

Finalists complete challenges before Lorenzo is announced as the winner

After Trey’s elimination, the final six contestants — Chase, Georgia, QT, Polly, Shubham, and Lorenzo — entered the last stage of Battle Camp. In the finale, players had to earn a spot on the Wheel by performing well in challenges. The person the Wheel landed on would win the game.

The first challenge, Submerge, involved staying in an ice bath. Georgia, Chase, and Lorenzo lasted the longest. In the second, Full Throttle, players had to record the most steps using a pedometer. Chase, Georgia, and Shubham placed in the top three.

Two final challenges followed. In Endurance Hang, players held onto poles to avoid falling. Polly sat out due to injury. Georgia and Lorenzo held on the longest. In the last task, players chose from three planks — two marked safe and one marked drop. They had to decide where to stand or move someone else. The challenge added QT, Chase, Polly, Lorenzo, and Shubham to the Wheel.

Afterward, each finalist voted for who they thought should win. All six received one vote. Before the final spin,

“I am manifesting right now to make the Wheel land on my name,” Lorenzo said.

The Wheel landed on Lorenzo, making him the winner of Battle Camp Season 1. He received the $250,000 prize. Host Taylor Lewan told him he had proven to be “unbeatable, unbreakable, and unhateable.”

Battle Camp episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.

