Battle Camp episode 5 recap: A player’s move increases tension while a twist causes a power shift

Battle Camp episode 5, which aired on April 23, 2025, brought high-stakes drama and a major shake-up in the game structure. The episode began with rising tension over voting decisions, as players weighed their options and made strategic choices that put alliances to the test.

As the elimination wheel returned to decide who would leave camp, host Taylor Lewan introduced a surprise twist that changed the entire format moving forward. The evening’s vote put several contestants on edge.

“Trey essentially threw Louis under the bus. Someone who called him his best friend… I think just shows such a lack of character and selfish ambition,” Gio said in a confessional.

As elimination played out, not just one but two players, Louis and Bri, were sent home. The twist was from now on, the camp would be split into only two teams, not three. New arrivals Chase and Kyle entered the game and were immediately thrust into a tug of war to decide new team selections.

This development, along with a spelling bee challenge that ended on a cliffhanger, left the cast facing an entirely new set of dynamics.

Double elimination shifts the game dynamics in Battle Camp

As this episode of Battle Camp began, discussions about elimination votes dominated conversations. Polly told Gio she hoped Nick would “survive this one,” while Gio predicted Louis would be voted out based on Trey's comments. Gio confided, “Trey asked her to vote for Louis,” which he saw as betrayal.

At the wheel ceremony, votes were cast as follows: Nick received seven, Louis got two, Bri got one, and Morgan got two. The wheel first landed on Louis. He told the group it was an “honor” to be part of the show.

“I’m happy with the way I left, but it is disappointing leaving because I feel like I tried my hardest,” Louis shared in a confessional.

Host Taylor Lewan then revealed a twist — it would be a double elimination in Battle Camp. The wheel spun again and landed on Bri. She shared she wasn’t "upset."

“I think I met somebody who I’d rather share another experience with,” she said, talking about Louis.

The elimination wasn’t the only surprise. Taylor announced a major shift — the three-team setup was over. The group would now be split into two teams, and the method for forming them was about to change the game completely.

New arrivals and team reshuffles lead into a spelling bee challenge

After the eliminations in Battle Camp, the players returned to camp unsure of what to expect next. The following morning, host Taylor Lewan introduced two new contestants — Chase from Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match, and Kyle from The Circle.

They competed in a tug of war, with the winner gaining the power to form new teams. Chase won and picked Georgia to start Team Eagles, while Kyle chose QT for Team Bears. The rest of the selections followed: Georgia picked Lorenzo, QT picked Gio, Lorenzo picked Nick, Gio chose Avori, Nick picked Trey, Avori picked Morgan, and Trey picked Polly. Shubham joined Team Bears by default.

The reshuffling changed existing dynamics and introduced a new format in Battle Camp. Taylor then revealed the next challenge — a spelling bee. The twist was that the winning team would avoid having their names added to the elimination wheel, but no one would be immune from votes.

The challenge began with Kyle misspelling “QUAIL,” while Lorenzo correctly spelled “KNIFE.” Other rounds saw correct attempts by Chase, Morgan, and Gio, while Polly and Georgia got their words wrong. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, with Avori debating whether to intentionally misspell her word to avoid becoming a target.

Catch the latest episodes of Battle Camp, currently streaming on Netflix.

