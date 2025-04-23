Battle Camp episode 9 recap: Players participate in a nighttime challenge while one camper gets blindsided

Battle Camp, Netflix's latest game show, starring 18 reality TV alums, premiered on April 23, 2025, with all ten episodes. With $250,000 at stake, players put their best foot forward to outperform their opponents and emerge victorious. To do so, they must take on grueling tasks and avoid elimination. Hosted by Taylor Lewan, episode 9 of the series saw the players compete in their first nighttime challenge.

In the episode, Kyle was sent home. However, his elimination sparked outrage between Chase and his teammates. Soon after, the teams were dissolved, and the contestants played their first individual challenge at night. Chase, Polly, and Lorenzo won and nominated three players to face punishment.

Trey started strategizing with everyone against him after the players were informed of a double elimination. However, his efforts failed when his allies blindsided him.

The official synopsis of Battle Camp episode 9, titled Fanning the Flames, reads:

"It's every camper for themselves. The remaining players race through their first nighttime challenge and cast their last elimination votes."

What happened in Battle Camp episode 9?

The episode started where episode 8 left off, continuing the elimination process. It saw Kyle get eliminated, while the remaining eight campers moved on to the last leg of the competition. Soon after, the camps were dissolved as Taylor announced that the contestants would now have to compete as individuals.

Chase landed in a predicament when the players confronted him for flipping at the last second and voting for Trey instead of Kyle. Chase defended himself, saying he would not betray his friend (Kyle) by voting in favor of his elimination.

"Sincerely, you can kiss my a**," the Battle Camp star added.

The next day, the players participated in their first individual nighttime challenge. To complete the task, they had to race in kayaks and grab supplies needed to start a fire at the camp gates. The first three campers to build a fire strong enough to burn through their ropes and set off their smoke flares would win, keep their names off the wheel, and decide which three players would face the punishment.

However, there was a catch: the further they paddled, the better quality supplies they would get. The first platform would have flint and steel, the second, matches, and the third, fire ligters. With a limited number of bags, the Battle Camp players had to choose wisely.

As soon as the challenge, Fired Up, started, Nick lost his paddles as they dropped into the water. He then paddled using his arms, as Taylor said he looked like a "dying seal."

Nick, Trey, and Shubham grabbed the bags with the flint and steel from the first platform and became the first three people to return to camp. Lorenzo and Georgia returned a while later with their matches, while QT secured the steel and flint bag. In the meantime, Chase and Polly paddled to the furthest platform and grabbed the firelighters. Lorenzo became the first winner, followed by Chase and Polly.

The following day, the Battle Camp individual challenge winners deliberated which contestants should face the punishment. After some thought, they nominated Trey, Shubham, and Nick. The punishment required the nominees to hang on a rope for as long as possible. Despite his efforts, Shubham slipped after hanging on for almost eight minutes.

"I feel like I could have gone on, tried to fight harder," he said.

After almost 16 minutes, Nick slipped and fell on the ground, making Trey the winner. As a result, Shubham and Nick's names were added to the wheel. Since it was a double elimination, the losers were not pleased with their performance.

While the rest of the cast members strategized, Trey pulled Chase aside for a conversation. They agreed not to vote against each other, but to "stack the votes against Nick." Meanwhile, the rest plotted to eliminate Trey, tired of his "strategic conversations." However, they made Trey believe that he was not their target.

During the elimination ceremony, Chase's name came up once, whereas Nick's came up twice, as nominated by Trey and Polly. With that, Nick was on the wheel four times. Trey, on the other hand, received QT, Georgia, Nick, Lorenzo, and Chase's votes.

"I feel-- I feel 100% blindsided," Trey said.

The first spin landed on Nick's name, concluding his time on Battle Camp. The episode, however, ended on a cliffhanger, as the second person eliminated was not revealed.

Stream Battle Camp exclusively on Netflix.

