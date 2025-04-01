How rich is NFL star Taylor Lewan? Battle Camp host's net worth explored

Taylor Lewan is leaving professional football to enter the reality TV universe as the host of Battle Camp, a new competition show debuting on April 23, 2025. Famous for his time with the Tennessee Titans and as an offensive lineman, Lewan now guides contestants through physical and mental tests on the show.

With a net value of $30 million, as estimated by Celebrity Net Worth, Lewan's wealth goes beyond football, encompassing income from his NFL career and post-retirement activities. Following his retirement from football, Lewan moved into a career in entertainment and his podcasting work with the Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

Battle Camp host Taylor Lewan's career and net worth

Career and achievements

Lewan began his NFL career when he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft as the 11th overall selection. Lewan quickly became a fixture on the team, earning a spot on the PFWA All-Rookie team in his first year. While the team fared poorly in the early seasons, Lewan's performance was one of the few positives, especially in later seasons.

The Battle Camp host was one of the Titans' key players, appearing in every game between 2016 and 2020. Lewan's stability and skill on the field were rewarded with three consecutive Pro Bowl appearances in 2016, 2017, and 2018. He became a settled offensive lineman, making contributions to the Titans' running game and acting as a quarterback protector.

Lewan's efforts also assisted the team in making the playoffs, as seen in 2017 when the Titans got to the AFC Divisional playoffs and in the 2019 season when the team got to the AFC Championship game.

During his career, Lewan earned more than $80 million in salary. However, his playing career was undermined by major injury setbacks. The Battle Camp host suffered an ACL tear in 2020, which caused him to miss the majority of that season, and he suffered another knee injury in 2022, which led to him being cut from the Titans in 2023.

Background and personal life

Born on July 22, 1991, in Sacramento, California, Taylor Lewan had a sports influence at home, as his father, Dave Lewan, played football. Taylor spent his first three years of high school at Cactus Shadows High School in Arizona but transferred to Chaparral High School in Scottsdale for his senior year.

He started as a defensive end but eventually switched to offensive line in his senior year, a switch that impacted his later football career. Lewan attended the University of Michigan and played college football there.

The Battle Camp host was one of the best players, receiving All-Big Ten recognition in 2011, 2012, and 2013, and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year in his senior year. His college play earned him early selection in the NFL Draft.

Lewan is married to Taylin Lewan, and they have three kids: two daughters, Wynne and Willow, and a son, Rico. The Lewan family lives in Springfield, Tennessee. In 2023, Lewan sued Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice after he performed surgery on his torn ACL in 2020. He alleged that the surgery caused irreversible damage, which affected his career.

Tune in to Battle Camp when all 10 episodes drop on Netflix on April 23, 2025.

