Where to follow Akbar from Baddies Midwest on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Akbar V, whose real name is Valerie Raven, is a rapper and television personality who gained recognition for her role on the sixth season of Baddies Midwest. Born on August 22, 1989, Akbar is 34 years old and has also appeared on other reality TV shows, including Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Her career spans both the music and television industry, with an active presence on social media. Fans can follow her on Instagram at @iamakbarv and her secondary account @iamakbarv_.

Who is Akbar V?

Akbar V is a 34-year-old rapper and reality television star from Atlanta, Georgia. She first appeared on seasons 8 and 9 of Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta, where she became known for her outspoken personality. She later joined the Zeus Network's Baddies Midwest.

In addition to these roles, she appeared on The Conversation, a Zeus Network show where she participated in a one-on-one discussion with fellow Baddies Midwest cast member Tommie Lee.

In the music industry, Akbar has released tracks such as No Hook and Leaked. Known as the "Queen of Atlanta," Akbar’s music highlights her connection to her hometown and her ambition in the rap scene.

Career Highlights

Akbar’s career includes multiple ventures in reality television and music. Her involvement in Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta marked the beginning of her television journey. Her transition to Baddies Midwest introduced her to a wider audience, further establishing her as a notable figure in the reality TV scene.

Her music career is characterized by tracks that draw from her personal life, blending storytelling with her unique style. These efforts have helped her gain a following in the rap community. Alongside her entertainment career, Akbar has a growing social media presence.

Akbar V’s Personal Life

Akbar has faced various challenges, including surviving a gunshot wound to the back of her head in 2016. She is a mother of five children and often balances her career with her responsibilities as a parent. In September 2023, Akbar filed for divorce from her husband, Shakeem "Bean" Taylor, a decision she described as amicable.

Instagram presence

Akbar V is highly active on Instagram, where she engages with her followers by sharing personal reflections, career updates, and motivational posts. She has over 591,000 followers on her main Instagram account and over 174,000 followers on her second account. Both of these accounts are verified.

Her account, @iamakbarv, offers a glimpse into her life, thoughts, and journey. One of her pinned posts features a collage of three photos showcasing her transformation over the years. The caption reads,

“We talking glow up huh ... who is the prettiest girl in the world 🥰🤟😊,”

She is followed by rapper Young Shiner, musician E.Ness, a TV personality duo Shannon and Shannade Clermont.

Catch more of Akbar V’s story and dynamic personality on Baddies Midwest. Stream the latest episodes of Baddies Midwest now on the Zeus Network to see her in action!

