When will the Battle Camp season 1 finale air? Full schedule explored

Another coveted addition to the Netflix Reality Universe is Battle Camp. This unique game show gathers 18 former Netflix reality past masters for the ultimate test of physical and tactical strength.

The game show would put them through grueling physical challenges, so they would need to be unbeatable at that and also "unhateable," a term coined by Netflix, because their co-stars will determine their future in the game, voting to save each other.

The show will be hosted by former NFL player and current co-host of the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Taylor Lewan. All 10 episodes are set to release together on April 23, making it a perfect binge-watch. This also means the finale, the 10th and final episode, will premiere on the same day.

More on Netflix's newest game show, Battle Camp

As a show that brings together some of Netflix's most coveted reality stars, its end will determine who among them is the ultimate reality star across the streaming platform's vast lineup of TV shows. The motivating factor is, of course, a "life-changing" cash prize of $250,000.

To reach the very end, the contestants must be "unbeatable," "unbreakable," and "unhateable," as Netflix puts it. They would face high-octane challenges and grueling punishments for their faults and must rely on unanimous votes to keep each other in the game.

At the helm of the season is host Taylor Lewan, an ex-NFL player. He will also serve as a coach and a counselor to the players, guiding them through the twists and turns of the game.

Cast of Netflix's newest endeavor, Battle Camp

The 18 cast members on this Netflix reality competition come from some of the platform's popular shows, including Perfect Match, Love is Blind, Selling the OC, and The Circle. Below is the list of contestants joining the game show and the shows they came from.

1) Avori from The Mole season 1

2) Bri from Too Hot to Handle season 6

3) Chase from Too Hot to Handle season 2 and Perfect Match season 1

4) Gabi from Cheer

5) Georgia from Too Hot to Handle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1

6) Gio from Selling The OC

7) Irina from Love is Blind season 4

8) Kyle from The Circle season 6

9) Lexi from The Ultimatum: Queer Love season 1

10) Lorenzo from Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

11) Louis from Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6

12) Morgan from Cheer

13) Nick from The Circle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1

14) Polly from Selling The OC

15) Quori-Tyler from The Circle season 6

16) Shubham from The Circle seasons 1 and 5

17) Tony from The Mole season 2

18) Trey from Squid Game: The Challenge season 1

A little on the working of the Battle Camp game

The 18 Battle Camp players will be divided into three teams at the start: the Wolves, the Bears, and the Eagles. The eliminations in the game will be decided by a spinning wheel, whose spin will decide their future in the game.

The players will have to fight to keep their names off the wheel by participating in challenges and punishments, and saving themselves in the group votes.

For more updates on Battle Camp, fans can follow Netflix's official Instagram handle, @netflix.

