Netflix's Battle Camp: Meet the 18 reality stars set to compete for $250,000

Netflix's Battle Camp unites 18 reality television stars from some of the most popular shows on air, such as Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, and Cheer. With a premiere date set for April 23, 2025, these reality personalities will face off for a cash prize of $250,000 in a series of extreme challenges and eliminations.

With experience in everything from high-end real estate to competitive cheerleading, every contestant has his or her own set of skills and experiences that they bring to the camp.

Hosted by Taylor Lewan, the program is sure to provide high-drama excitement as these familiar faces compete for the title of supreme Netflix reality champion.

Who are the contestants of Netflix's Battle Camp?

1) Avori

Avori of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Avori is known for her appearance on The Mole Season 1 and is a professional gamer. Those interested can follow her on her Instagram account @avoristrib, with 175,000 followers.

2) Bri

Bri of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Bri gained recognition from Too Hot to Handle Season 6, where she won together with Demari Davis. Viewers can check her Instagram @thebriannabalram, which has amassed 232,000 followers.

3) Chase

Chase (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Chase, a former football player, now boxer, is a familiar face from Too Hot to Handle Season 2 and Perfect Match season 1. He has a significant social media presence with 2.1 million followers on Instagram @chasedemoor.

4) Gabi

Gabi (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Gabi, a two-time World Cheerleading Champion, is a contestant from the show Cheer. Fans can follow her Instagram account under the handle @gabibutler1617, which has 2.2 million followers.

5) Georgia

Georgia (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Georgia appeared in two Netflix series, which are Too Hot to Handle, specifically in Season 3, and Perfect Match season 1. Her Instagram account @gabibutler1617 has 2.2 million followers.

6) Gio

Gio of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Gio is recognized from Netflix's Selling The OC. Fans can stay updated by following his Instagram, which has 114,000 followers under the handle @giovannehelou.

7) Irina

Irina (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Irina participated in Love Is Blind Season 4. Viewers can keep track of her updates by following her Instagram account under the handle @irina_solo, which has gained 103,000 followers.

8) Kyle

Kyle of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Kyle is known for his role in The Circle season 6. He shares updates on his Instagram account, which has 834,000 followers under the handle @kylefullerofficial.

9) Lexi

Lexi (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Lexi appeared in The Ultimatum: Queer Love Season 1. She has 877,000 followers on Instagram @lexicgoldberg, where she shares updates about her life and content.

10) Lorenzo

Lorenzo of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Lorenzo is a contestant from Squid Game: The Challenge season 1. Those interested in following her journey can find her on Instagram at @only.lorenzo, where he has gained an audience of 28,200 followers.

11) Louis

Louis (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Louis is known for participating in Too Hot to Handle seasons 5 and 6. He remains active on social media through his Instagram account, which has 808,000 followers under @louis_russell.

12) Morgan

Morgan of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Morgan is another cast member from Cheer. Those interested in following her journey can find her on Instagram under the handle @morgannlyn, with over a million followers.

13) Nick

Nick (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Nick, who has a computer science degree from MIT, appeared in The Circle season 3 and Perfect Match season 1. His Instagram account @nickuhlenhuth has 154,000 followers.

14) Polly

Polly (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Polly is recognized from Selling The OC. She continues to engage with her audience on Instagram under the handle @pollybrindle, with over 165,000 followers.

15) Quori-Tyler

Quori-Tyler (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Quori-Tyler, also known as QT, is from The Circle Season 6. He remains active on Instagram, where his account @quorityler has reached 68,800 followers who keep up with his latest posts.

16) Shubham

Shubham of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Shubham is known for his appearances in The Circle Seasons 1 and 5. His Instagram account under the handle @shubham_goell has since attracted 482,000 followers who stay updated on his content.

17) Tony

Tony (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Tony participated in The Mole season 2. His Instagram account under the handle @tonyyyalejandro has accumulated 41,200 followers who keep up with his updates.

18) Trey

Trey of the Battle Camp (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

Trey is recognized from Squid Game: The Challenge season 1. Those interested in following his journey can find him on Instagram at @choochootreyn, where she has gained an audience of 41,100 followers.

Catch Battle Camp on Netflix this coming April 23, 2025.

