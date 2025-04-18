Million Dollar Secret star Kyle reveals his first reality TV experience was "actually living it" on the show

Million Dollar Secret star Kyle Wimberly recently reflected on his experience during an interview with The Reality Guys podcast on April 16, 2025. Speaking about his background before joining the Netflix reality series,

"I've never watched reality TV in my entire life. I've pretty much not had a TV since I was about 15 years old, so I really don't watch a lot of movies either, just don't really watch TV in general," he revealed.

Kyle further added,

"So yeah, I guess my first experience ever watching a reality show was actually living it on Million-Dollar Secret."

Million Dollar Secret premiered on March 26, 2025 and brought together 12 contestants to compete for a $1 million prize, trying to figure out which among them secretly entered the game already holding the money. The show combined social deduction, strategic challenges, and teamwork, with eliminations based on collective suspicion and competition results.

Million Dollar Secret star Kyle talks about entering reality TV without any background

When asked if he had watched reality shows to prepare before joining Million Dollar Secret, Kyle shared that he intentionally avoided it.

"I just want to go in not knowing anything, because to me that just felt more natural," he explained.

Without any prior exposure to the world of unscripted television, he had no preconceived ideas about how to navigate the competition. Kyle recalled that adjusting to the cameras was the most challenging part initially.

"Walking up and there's cameras all in my face everywhere — that was the biggest thing for me to settle in," he said.

However, he added that in terms of playing the game itself, he felt locked in from day one. According to Kyle, although many contestants often dive into past seasons of reality TV to strategize, he wanted to rely only on his instincts during the competition.

After the show aired, Kyle mentioned he had still not started watching reality TV, mainly due to his busy schedule. He said he had heard about shows like Alone and might explore a few when time allows, but for now, work and personal commitments kept him occupied.

Reflecting on the experience and embracing new opportunities

Kyle described his decision to apply for Million Dollar Secret as part of his effort to push beyond his comfort zone.

"One of the main reasons why I even did this show in the first place was I wanted to do something out of my comfort zone," he explained.

Kyle shared that going through the filming, post-show reactions, and adjusting to public attention helped him build more confidence in himself. When asked if he would consider doing another reality show,

"I would love to do another show like they're fun," Kyle responded positively.

Million Dollar Secret star noted that once he got used to the presence of cameras, it became just another part of his daily routine. Kyle also mentioned he would be open to participating in a dating show like Perfect Match, if given the opportunity, and would entertain the idea if it came up.

He closed by reflecting on the support he received from viewers after the show. Kyle shared that, a lot of his "DMs" and just experience in general has been very "positive," expressing gratitude for the messages from people around the world. He shared the experience, from applying to seeing the show on screen, left a lasting impact on him.

Kyle Wimberly was eliminated in episode 7 of Million Dollar Secret after Cara Kies, the secret millionaire, used her "kill shot" to remove him from the game.

Watch Kyle in Million Dollar Secret season 1 currently streaming on Netflix.

