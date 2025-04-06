Who all have been eliminated from Million Dollar Secret so far? Details explored

Million Dollar Secret is a Netflix reality competition where 12 contestants live together, aiming to identify the one secretly holding a million dollars. Each week, they vote to eliminate the person they suspect is the secret millionaire. If their guess is incorrect, the game continues.

The show premiered on March 26, 2025, and by April 2, six episodes had been released. To date, four contestants have been eliminated: Harry, Lauren, Se Young, and Phillip.

Harry, a photographer, was the first to leave after receiving multiple votes against him in episode 2. Lauren, who later disclosed she was the original millionaire, was voted out in episode 3 following a tie-breaking decision.

Se Young was eliminated after raising suspicions during a group conversation. In episode 5, Phillip was correctly identified as the secret millionaire and subsequently eliminated.

His departure marked the first time the group successfully voted out the actual money holder.

Harry and Se Young were the first to leave in Million Dollar Secret

Harry, a 59-year-old photographer, was the first to be eliminated in episode 2 of Million Dollar Secret. He had experience working with wealthy clients and believed his ability to connect with others would help him fly under the radar.

“I am good at putting people together and at ease, but that could make me an immediate target, too,” he explained before joining the show.

His instincts proved right. During the second episode titled The Five Suspects, Lauren used a powerful advantage to cast three votes against him, leading to his exit. Lauren later admitted feeling conflicted about the move,

"I've been thinking about the elimination dinner. I'm feeling guilt, because the lying feels really crappy,” she shared after voting Harry out.

In episode 2 itself, Se Young became the next person to be eliminated. Her responses during breakfast and behavior in the trophy room made others suspicious.

Her exit confirmed she was not holding the money, adding confusion for the remaining players.

Lauren and Phillip’s eliminations followed a major reveal

In episode 3 of Million Dollar Secret, after Se Young’s exit, the host informed the group that the million dollars had been passed to another player. This marked the first time contestants learned that the money could move.

Lauren then stood up and revealed that she had been the original millionaire, which surprised the group.

"I was trained to pick up on subtle changes in behavior and tone," Lauren shared in her pre-interview.

Her confession raised concerns among the players about her influence and intentions. The vote that followed ended in a tie between Lauren and Sydnee, with Phillip breaking the tie by choosing to eliminate Lauren.

In episode 5, attention turned to Phillip. The group discussed his decisions from earlier rounds, including his tie-breaking vote. Eventually, the majority agreed to vote him out.

When his identity was revealed, it confirmed that the group had finally eliminated the current millionaire.

"I'm crying because I'm proud of myself," Phillip shared after his elimination.

With each round, players are now more focused on both past actions and money transfers. Eight players remain on Million Dollar Secret: Sydnee, Samantha, Corey, Cara, Chris, Lydia, Kyle, and Jaimi. With the millionaire’s identity still unknown, tension continues to build.

The final two episodes of Million Dollar Secret will be released on Netflix on April 9, 2025, bringing the game to its conclusion and revealing the winner.

