"You gotta go”- Million Dollar Secret fans react to Se Young getting emotional after forgetting her seat at the breakfast table

Million Dollar Secret, yet another thrill-filled Netflix reality TV show, premiered on the streaming platform on March 26 with its first three episodes. The show's format had the contestants guess who among them was the secret millionaire. Their objective was to sniff out the truth and eliminate the millionaire by voting them out unanimously.

In episode 2, titled The Five Suspects, the secret millionaire, i.e., Lauren, was given a secret agenda. She had to use five specified song titles in a casual conversation over breakfast without making anyone suspicious.

After she accomplished her agenda, the host, Peter, told the contestants that the millionaire did their job during breakfast and if they decipher any oddity that took place during breakfast, they could identify the millionaire. Scrambling to decipher anything that went down during the breakfast, the contestants started brainstorming at the table.

They started to think about where each one of them had sat during breakfast to get a better hang of their surroundings. Se Young didn't remember where she had sat, which made the other contestants suspicious of her. They argued that when she was good at remembering things, how could she forget where she sat yesterday?

Seeing herself getting accused of suspicious behavior, Se Young started crying. Fans of Million Dollar Secret came to X to react to Se Young getting emotional.

"Sorry but you can’t go on a show like this if you’re gonna just cry any time a convo you’re having is a little frustrating.. it’s so annoying sorry Se Young you gotta go," a fan said.

"Why do I feel like the producers asked some people to just act suspicious. Harry with the holding hands, Sam going to nap, Se Young looking for random things picking them up then bursting out crying for not remembering her seat at breakfast?????" another person said.

"Se Young wasn’t even a millionaire when she was asked about where she sat so why did she start weeping like that? At least it’ll take suspicion off Lauren a bit," added another person.

"Lmfaooo please why is Se Young weeping?? They just asked you where you sat," wrote one netizen.

Some fans of Million Dollar Secret believed that it was a strategic game, so Se Young getting emotional would work against her.

"When Phil got mad and walked away because he thought Se Young was playing in his face when she started boo hoo crying cuz she genuinely forgot where she sat at the breakfast table," another X user wrote.

"Phil all wrong but also Se Young why are you crying chile," another user wrote.

"Not Se Young bursting into tears because she couldn't remember her breakfast seat," commented one fan.

"What was Se Young’s game plan when she was rearranging books and acting shady forgetting things and crying??" wrote one netizen.

What happened when Phil was suspicious of Se Young in Million Dollar Secret episode 2?

Phil was the one who was suspicious of Se Young from the get-go, so when she forgot where she sat during the Million Dollar Secret breakfast, he got even more wary of her. When Se Young stated that she couldn't remember, Phil said:

"Your memory is freaking impeccable, but you can't remember where you were sitting yesterday?"

Se Young teared up and told her cast mates that she was in a "mood" that morning, so she didn't remember much of anything from breakfast. Phil stayed adamant on his accusation and even asked his cast mates if Se Young forgetting her seat and then crying when confronted about it was suspicious.

They all agreed, which made Se Young tear up even more. She told the Million Dollar Secret that she should've remembered where she sat. The turn of events eventually led to Se Young's elimination from the show.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 2, only on Netflix.

