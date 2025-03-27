“I can't stop crying”- Million Dollar Secret star Se Young gets emotional as Phil accuses her of being the millionaire

A new reality gaming show, Million Dollar Secret, released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. In the show, contestants try to figure out who among them was the secret millionaire because if they unanimously voted the millionaire out, they would win.

In episode 2, titled The Five Suspects, Phil's doubt about Se Young being the millionaire got stronger after Harry was eliminated and wasn't the millionaire. While the contestants were trying to recreate where they sat at the breakfast table in an attempt to uncover the millionaire's secret agenda, Se Young forgot where she had been sitting. The contestants were told that during breakfast, the millionaire had a secret agent that they didn't know about.

Phil accused her of being the millionaire, claiming she couldn't have forgotten where she sat the day before. Se Young teared up at the accusation, which made Phil even more suspicious of her.

"I'm really annoyed that I can't stop crying," she said.

She said that she felt bad about crying because that led the other contestants to believe she was getting emotional because she was confronted. Phil said that the pressure of lying as the secret millionaire was building up on her, which was why she was getting emotional. However, Se Young said that she felt bad about it because she didn't want to seem manipulative.

When Se Young got emotional on the Million Dollar Secret episode 2

At the start of the Million Dollar Secret episode 2, Lauren, the secret millionaire, was given a secret agenda. She had to use titles from five specified songs in a casual conversation with her cast members during breakfast.

After she successfully finished her agenda, the host, Peter, told the cast members that the millionaire's secret agenda was accomplished and that they executed it during breakfast.

Scrambling to figure out what the secret agenda was in an attempt to sniff out the millionaire, the contestants went back to the breakfast table. They brainstormed and tried recalling where exactly everyone was sitting during breakfast. Se Young said she didn't remember where she sat.

"Your memory is freaking impeccable, but you can't remember where you were sitting yesterday?" Phil said.

The comment made Se Young tear up because she felt like her castmate was confronting her about something she didn't have an answer to. In an attempt to defend herself, Se Young stated that in the morning, when she got there, she was in a "mood," so she wasn't paying attention during breakfast.

She added that while she understood that it looked suspicious, she wished she could remember [where she sat], before stating that she was "so sorry." Se Young said that she wasn't being emotional on purpose. She also admitted that she should have remembered where she sat because she was good at remembering other things.

Phil thought her bursting into tears when she was being confronted was even more suspicious and claimed that he took it as a telltale sign of something not being right. He asked his Million Dollar Secret cast mates if her actions were coming across as "super manipulative" and distracting, and they agreed.

In a Million Dollar Secret confessional, Se Young stated that she was annoyed she couldn't stop crying. She added that what Phil said wasn't even bad so she was scared that people would grow suspicious of her for her behavior.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret will be released on April 2, 2025, only on Netflix.

