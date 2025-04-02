“Your votes are null and void”- Million Dollar Secret host Peter reveals the millionaire’s power to eliminate

Million Dollar Secret released its second installment of episodes, i.e., episodes 4 to 6, on April 2. These came out after the season premiered with its first three episodes on March 26. The newest episodes saw the game getting even more intense as the contestant pool got smaller and the secret agendas of the millionaire got riskier.

Episode 5 was titled The Kill Shot and saw Phil's elimination, after which Sam became the secret millionaire. When Peter, the host, came to her room, he gave her a secret agenda and revealed that if she accomplished it, nobody's vote would count at the elimination table but hers.

Then, at the elimination table, after everyone had voted, Peter told them:

"Only their (millionaire's) vote counts tonight. Your votes are null and void."

Peter then announced that it was Lydia who was eliminated from the Million Dollar Secret, who was voted out by the secret millionaire, Sam.

How did Sam get the power to eliminate a player of her choice on Million Dollar Secret episode 5?

After Phil was eliminated from the game at the start of the Million Dollar Secret episode, he told his contestants that he learned a lot from them all and even got emotional because he was proud of himself.

When he unlocked his box, there were a million dollars in it, which revealed that he was the secret millionaire.

The next morning, it was revealed that Sam was the secret millionaire. Peter came to her room to reveal the secret agenda to her.

"If you accomplish this, you will get the biggest reward yet," he added.

He then told her that upon accomplishing the agenda, only her vote would count at the elimination table, so she would get a chance to evict whomever she wished to evict.

However, if she failed to finish the Million Dollar Secret secret agenda, an additional three votes would be added to her votes at the elimination table. He then proceeded to explain the mission to her.

He stated that she would have to approach at least three people and ask them if their ears were ringing. Her secret agenda would only be accomplished if one of them agreed to the ringing noise Sam was referring to.

So when Sam thought of carrying out her task, she thought of asking Lydia first because she thought Lydia's old age would make her more prone to hearing ringing in her ear. Nervous, when Sam proceeded to ask Lydia if she was hearing the ringing sound, she was scared Lydia would suspect her.

"I really hope I didn't screw myself doing it with Lydia," she added.

She also mentioned how sharp Lydia's memory was and said she was scared of Lydia discussing the same with another Million Dollar Secret cast member and finding out Sam asked the other contestants the same question, too. This would make Sam's secret millionaire status clear as day.

But Sam courageously asked Lydia if she heard a ringing sound while they were in the middle of a conversation. Lydia at first said no, which meant Sam lost her first approach, but then later came around to say that she heard the dog barking at a distance.

This actually meant that Lydia agreed with the noise coming, and Sam got the point she needed. She was no longer required to approach people to get an agreement on the sound, which meant that her secret agenda was accomplished.

At the elimination table, after Peter asked everyone to vote, he tore down their voting cards and announced that their votes wouldn't count because the secret millionaire had successfully accomplished their task, and their reward was that they would get to eliminate the player they wanted.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret will be released on April 9, only on Netflix.

