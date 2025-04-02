Million Dollar Secret episode 6 recap: The contestants play the guessing game as they shrink down the suspect list

Netflix released the second batch of episodes on April 2, 2025, for its new competition series, Million Dollar Secret. The reality show features 12 contestants who are guided by host Peter Serafinowicz. Out of those 12, one person receives a million dollars, and the others try to eliminate them to win the cash.

The competition unfolds over eight episodes, with the first three episodes released on March 26. Episodes 4-6 were released on April 2, and the final episodes, 7 and 8, are set to conclude the series on April 9.

The millionaire, meanwhile, receives secret missions from the host to complete, all while keeping their identity hidden. In the sixth Million Dollar Secret episode, the contestants had to guess which dish was real and which one was fake by looking at them in hopes of going to the trophy room and knowing a secret about the millionaire.

What happened in the Million Dollar Secret episode 6?

The Million Dollar Secret episode picked up from the previous episode's events as Lydia was voted out by the millionaire by earning the power. The rest of the contestants decided to decipher the events by noticing who claimed to have voted for Lydia. They soon remembered it was Jaimi, a claim she still stood firm on.

Samantha, the real millionaire, took the opportunity and tried to convince others that it was indeed Jaimi who was the millionaire.

"I can't let them know that I'm the millionaire. And for now, Jaimi's my shield because she's the only one that spoke out and said she voted for Lydia," stated Samantha.

Out of all the contestants, only Chris guessed correctly that Samantha was the millionaire. But he made things seemingly difficult for himself when he didn't disclose that information and claimed that he even voted for Sydnee instead. This, in turn, agitated Sydnee, who chatted with other contestants and mulled over the fact that Chris might be the millionaire since his game plan wasn't clear.

Meanwhile, Peter assigned the secret agenda to Samantha and disclosed that she had to make three other contestants say the words "Justin Timberlake" without reciting or humming any lyrics, which she succeeded in doing.

The seven remaining Million Dollar Secret contestants were then assembled at the chandelier room for their first challenge. Cara, Sam, Corey, and Chris were on one team while Sydnee, Jaimi, and Kyle were on the other.

The teams were presented with two similar-looking dishes, out of which one would be made out of "disgusting" things while the other would be the original dish. The team of four was ultimately able to fool the other team enough to win the chance to go into the trophy room and find out a secret about the millionaire.

Jaimi again tried to convince others on Million Dollar Secret that she was not the millionaire, but the other contestants were not convinced. Samantha, the real millionaire, felt this was playing in her hand as she felt that Jaimi's actions were taking all the attention away from herself.

"There's no logical reasoning to be focused on me. None... Somebody's lying about their vote. Because this is so surface and easy," said Jaimi.

The winning team of the first challenge decided to send Corey into the trophy room, where they checked Jaimi's box. To his surprise, there was no money in her box, and he claimed that the next suspect was Chris as he had been acting weirdly. Peter assigned Corey a secret task as well, where he had to make any other contestant say, "911, misdemeanor, and handcuffs" during their conversations.

If he succeeds, the million dollars will go to someone else. As soon as he joins the others, he claims that the three words are clues to finding the millionaire. During the elimination time, the majority of the contestants voted for Chis to be eliminated, which made him shed tears as he departed.

The first six episodes of Million Dollar Secret are available on Netflix.

