"This is mad hunger games" — Million Dollar Secret star Phil makes his feelings known about the secret agenda

Million Dollar Secret, the "unique game" of predator and prey, released episodes 4-6 on April 2, 2025. Episode 4, titled Hot Seat for Three, saw the millionaire, Phillip, popularly known as Phil, receive a hidden agenda from host Peter Serafinowicz. The challenge was to make at least two people scream before the winners of the activity were called to the trophy room.

Peter told Phil that if he completed the task and survived elimination, he would get the chance to transfer the money to someone else's box, thereby protecting himself from being seen as a suspect. At the moment, he was being suspected alongside Corey and Sydnee as the millionaire. Consequently, he needed to complete the task, as he said:

"I have to complete my agenda because, at this point, I need to move the money and then get it back at the end because the odds aren't in my favor. This is mad hunger games. It's just me, Corey, and it's Sydnee."

The Million Dollar Secret cast member admitted it was his "best chance," his "puncher's chance," to remove himself from the spotlight and extend his stay in the competition. Peter wished Phil the best and hoped that he would complete the task, unlike the previous one.

"It's gonna have to be tooth-related" — Million Dollar Secret alum Phil shares his strategy for completing his agenda

At the start of episode 4 of Million Dollar Secret, Phil received a scream agenda, which once completed, could grant him the chance to free himself from the role of the unseen millionaire. As a result, he looked for ways to convince people and concocted scenarios that would make the screaming seem natural. However, he struggled to come up with ideas that would not draw attention.

During breakfast, while Phil deliberated on his strategies, he chipped his tooth on a piece of bread. It worried him because he thought people would assume it was part of his agenda.

"This wasn't a part of my agenda either," Phil joked.

Later in the Million Dollar Secret episode, after the guests returned to The Stag from their activity, Phil began setting the scene to accomplish his mission since he was quickly running out of time. While speaking to the cameras, he said that he somehow needed to complete his agenda so he could move the money around.

While he was seated with Sam, Sydnee, and Chris, Phil recalled his chipped tooth and strategized that he would make the scream tooth-related.

"I'm legitimately down. Like, I just want to scream, and then it was just like, ah, whatever I do, it's gonna be tooth-related," he said in a confessional.

He started executing his strategy by telling Sam that he felt uncomfortable with the cameras looking at his mouth, making her wonder if he felt self-conscious. While speaking to the cameras, the Million Dollar Secret star explained that he wanted to use the frustration of being the secret millionaire, which was more significant than the tooth, and turn the screaming into a "cathartic" experience.

Phil eventually started asking his co-stars if they would scream with him. Sydnee and Sam quickly agreed, even suggested that they go out on the terrace, to do it. As soon as the other contenders heard them screaming, Lydia said:

"Maybe that's an agenda item. Get everybody to scream. That's bizarre."

With that, Phil completed his agenda and hoped everyone felt it was "authentic." However, Phil's gameplay was exposed once Peter revealed the clue to the millionaire's identity. Peter mentioned that the millionaire had completed their task, which was based on the title of a "very famous horror film."

Once the Million Dollar Secret guests stumbled upon the film Scream, they immediately figured out Phil's identity. It ultimately led to his elimination in episode 5.

Episodes 1-6 of Million Dollar Secret are now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

