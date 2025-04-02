Million Dollar Secret Episode 4 recap: The millionaire gets a secret agenda while Kyle receives a shocking clue

Million Dollar Secret returned with three new episodes (Episodes 4, 5 and 6) on April 2. Episode 3 ended with the contestants narrowing their suspects to Phil, Corey and Sydnee. Episode 4, titled Hot Seat for Three, saw the three suspected players try different strategies to divert attention from them. However, Phillip, popularly known as Phil, landed in the spotlight after a major clue surfaced.

Ad

In the episode, Phil was given a secret agenda to make at least two people scream. If he won and survived elimination, he would win a reward, using which he could move the $1 million to someone else's box and remove himself from danger. He successfully completed his task, however, when the clue to the millionaire's identity was shared, everyone became aware of Phil's facade.

Instead of making things simpler, the revelation complicated the game. Players started strategizing and debating whether sending Phil home would be wise. As they deliberated, one player's plotted scheme painted a target on another contender's back.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of the Million Dollar Secret Episode 4 reads:

"The atmosphere at The Stag turns as stiff as a drink when players narrow the hunt down to three targets, but a debate about strategy divides them."

What happened in Episode 4 of Million Dollar Secret?

Ad

Million Dollar Secret host, Peter Serafinowicz, met with Phil at the start of the episode to assign him a secret agenda. Unlike Phil's previous performance, Peter advised him to complete the task since the reward could benefit him. He explained that the task needed his "skills of persuasion" to gain "real power."

"Today, you must get two people to scream out loud. And you must do this by the time that I call the winners of the activity to the trophy room. If you accomplish this, and if you survive the elimination vote, you can have the money move randomly into another person's box," Peter explained.

Ad

While Phil thought of ways to make people scream, he chipped his tooth on a piece of bread, drawing everyone's attention during breakfast. To pacify the situation, he jokingly told his castmates that the accident was not part of his agenda.

Soon after, Peter called the Million Dollar Secret contestants for their activity, whose winners would get the opportunity to head to the trophy room and receive crucial information about the millionaire. For the challenge, the nine players were equally split into three teams and tasked with getting Peter his drink.

Ad

"I need a drink with the correct combination of whiskey and ice. In order to succeed, you must complete a series of tasks," Peter said.

Ad

Two team members would have to reach a distillery by boat to collect the whiskey by solving a puzzle, while the rest would wait at an ancient glacier for "critical information" to find the right ice. Team A comprised Sydnee, Phil, and Kyle, whereas Team B had Jaimi, Chris, and Sam. Team C, on the other hand, had Lydia, Corey, and Cara.

Team A led the challenge as the first ones to crack the code in the puzzle, followed by Team B. Team B and Team C quickly found their barrels, leaving frontrunners, Kyle and Phil from Team A, behind. However, the tides turned once Kyle discovered a faster way to siphon the whiskey out of their barrel.

Ad

Peter then informed the players that each barrel stopper had the age of the ice needed written on it. After securing the whiskey, they had to convey the number to their teammate at the glacier. Phil called Sydnee and passed on the clue, and she channeled her "anger and rage" to fill her bucket with her ice pick.

Team C followed suit, leaving Team B in last place. As the team with the fastest time, Team A presented their drink to the Million Dollar Secret host.

Ad

"Perfection. You've mixed the correct combination of whisket and ice," Peter said.

Ad

Shortly after the contestants returned to The Stag, Phil completed his secret agenda by emotionally convincing his co-stars to scream and let their frustration out. Elsewhere, Sydnee bonded with Chris with the agenda of having him on her side.

"I am single and not unattractive. It would be foolish not to use what you have as an advantage, and if I have to play up to that, then that's something I have to do," the Million Dollar Secret star said.

Ad

Chris eventually vowed to do whatever he could to keep Sydnee away from the chopping block.

Soon after, the activity winners, Phil, Sydnee, and Kyle, headed to the trophy room to receive the clue. Kyle, the unanimous choice for receiving the clue, was told that the secret millionaire had completed their agenda and it was inspired by a "very famous horror movie."

Kyle relayed the message to the rest of the guests, and once they landed on the film Scream, Sam laughed out loud, recalling how Phil encouraged them to scream the previous day. The Million Dollar Secret stars all realized that Phil was the unseen millionaire. However, the house split as they wondered if eliminating Phil and moving the money would be wise.

Ad

Lydia from Million Dollar Secret (Image via Instagram/@lydiatexasgrandma)

Before the elimination dinner, Lydia floated the idea of eliminating Sydnee under the pretence of voting for Phil. While some agreed with taking out a strong contender, many, including Chris and Corey, did not. Meanwhile, Sam revealed to Phil that everyone knew about his facade and encouraged him to throw Sydnee's name and keep himself in the competition.

Ad

"If Sydnee is blindsided, there would be absolute anarchy in the house," Sam said.

During the Million Dollar Secret elimination dinner, the players revealed they knew Phil was the millionaire. Hearing that, Phil defended himself, trying to convince the rest to target Sydnee. The episode ended on a cliffhanger as Peter was about to reveal the name of the eliminated contestant.

Million Dollar Secret is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback