"The greatest achievement of my life”: Million Dollar Secret executive producer Glenn Hugill reflects on the show's global success

Million Dollar Secret has become one of Netflix’s standout unscripted shows, climbing to the third spot in the platform’s global top 10 and topping the unscripted charts in over 50 countries. In an exclusive interview with Deadline published on April 14, 2025, the show's executive producer Glenn Hugill described the achievement as the highlight of his career,

“Being top 10 in 50 countries feels like the greatest achievement of my life. It’s the kind of thing you can tell your mum,” he shared.

Million Dollar Secret, hosted by British comedian Peter Serafinowicz, features 12 contestants, one of whom is secretly given $1 million at the beginning. The objective for the millionaire is to keep their identity hidden while others attempt to uncover the secret.

According to Hugill, the format was the subject of a bidding war before landing on Netflix. Produced by Wheelhouse Entertainment, the show’s success reflects a broader industry shift towards creator-led and internationally viable content.

Hugill, now Chief Content Officer and President of Wheelhouse Studios, also revealed that his team is developing new projects involving digital creators and global collaborations, positioning Wheelhouse at the forefront of the changing media landscape.

How Million Dollar Secret became a global unscripted hit?

In the interview with Deadline, Glenn Hugill credited the success of Million Dollar Secret to the production team and a storytelling approach that prioritised structure and suspense.

“We brainstorm differently from other people. Development is less about territory these days and more about storytelling. If we get that right, then it travels,” he shared.

Hugill also highlighted how the team operates with a “level of trust” and “creative shorthand.” Million Dollar Secret show’s design — placing a secret millionaire among a group of players and challenging them to maintain or expose that identity — was a new kind of format that, according to Hugill, “would never have existed three years ago and right now feels inevitable.”

Hugill and his team have also worked on several other unscripted titles, including Got To Get Out for Hulu and The Last Bite Hotel for Food Network. He explained that cross-platform partnerships and transatlantic content development are now central to Wheelhouse’s strategy. He explained that Wheelhouse was built to handle shows that are co-productions between major American and UK networks.

Even with the evolving nature of international content, Hugill views traditional markers of success — such as IMDb listings, award nominations, and mainstream visibility — as key drivers for creators.

“You have a massive show on Netflix or Amazon or Hulu that feels real in a way that a viral video just doesn’t. It gets reviewed, you’re on IMDb, you could win awards. Your mother has probably seen it,” he added.

Expanding into creator-led IP and digital media deals

Hugill also discussed how Million Dollar Secret’s success comes as Wheelhouse invests deeper into creator-led projects. He stated that the company is finalising a “massive project that involves creator-led talent” and mentioned several other upcoming deals with digital creatives.

Referring to YouTubers like MrBeast and the $82.5M sale of the Hot Ones studio as signs of the changing landscape,

“Creators aren’t just influencers anymore, they’re media empires,” Hugill said.

Hugill added that while digital creators don’t necessarily need traditional TV to succeed, many still seek “cultural validation” through recognisable platforms and award opportunities. The aim is to preserve the voice of these creators while scaling their IP to global audiences.

“We know how to scale creator-led IP without losing the voice of that creator,” he said.

With his team based in Los Angeles, London, and New York, Hugill considered international collaboration "essential." He shared that his British children now speak in American accents due to their exposure to "American entertainment," highlighting how viewing habits have become increasingly global.

Watch Million Dollar Secret episodes currently streaming on Netflix.

