“My brother was murdered”- Million Dollar Secret winner Cara opens up about the tragic death in her family

Million Dollar Secret concluded on April 9, and Cara was crowned the winner after she successfully deceived her cast mates into believing that she wasn't the secret millionaire, when she was.

Cara was declared the millionaire in episode 7, long before that, in episode 2, when she was still playing as an innocent contestant, she had compete in a group challenge at a shooting range. This triggered a past trau[ma of hers that stemmed from her brother's murder. She said she hated guns because her brother was killed with one. In a Million Dollar Secret confessional, an emotional Cara shared:

"My brother was murdered unexpectedly when he was 14."

To honor her brother, Cara courageously conquered her fear and hatred of the shooting range and shot the target she needed to shoot, making her team proud.

What happened with Cara in episode 2 of Million Dollar Secret

In episode 2, Peter, the host, announced the rules of the challenge they needed to win in order to get a clue about their existing secret millionaire, so they could unanimously vote them out. He explained that it was a pigeon shooting game that they would have to play after getting divided into two teams.

Each player would get a chance to shoot and represent their team. The first team to hit three clays would win the challenge. Lydia and Chris became the captains of the two teams, with Chris' team consisting of Kyle, Sydnee, Lauren, Jaimi, and Sam, while Cara went to Lydia's team alongside Se Young, Corey, and Phil.

When it was Cara's turn, she went to a Million Dollar Secret confessional and said that she had never been around guns because she hated them. She stated that she consoled herself by telling herself that she would be okay. She then opened up about her brother getting murdered at 14 and how she was affected by it.

"It was just something that was so devastating," she added.

She called her brother a "bad*ss" and said he would be pissed at her if she didn't finish the challenge. To everyone's surprise, when the clay was pulled for Cara, she became the only player in her team to shoot it down. Her much-needed point caused a tie between both the teams.

Se Young was surprised by Cara's aim as she asked her if it really was her first time shooting. After she got a point for her team, she again said in a Million Dollar Secret confessional that she was trying to be excited for their win, but it was hard.

She teared up as she said that it was "crazy" because she knew it was her brother watching down on her, implying that it was he who made the shot happen, which was otherwise impossible with her lack of experience. She further stated the reason she didn't tell any of her cast mates:

"I didn't share with anyone just because letting a secret out about our personal lives can get you in trouble."

She added that she was proud of herself for getting through it. After repeated attempts from both the teams to shoot the clay, Chris' team reached 3 points first, so they were crowned the winners of the episode. They were given a clue about the secret millionaire, Lauren, but it wasn't enough to guide their collective intuition to her.

For more updates on Cara's life, Million Dollar Secret fans can follow her on her official Instagram, @caralidia.

