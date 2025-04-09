"She's an ACTRESSSSSSSSS"— Million Dollar Secret fans react to Cara winning the $1 million prize 

Million Dollar Secret season 1 aired its final two episodes this week on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. The segment saw the remaining contestants further their agendas as the newly appointed millionaire, Cara tried to keep her identity hidden while the others worked around the clock to uncover who had the $1M pot with them.

Episode 7 saw two cast members, Kyle and Jaimi get eliminated and in episode 8, the season finale, Cara's game of deception paid off as she walked away with a million bucks to her name. Fans online reacted to Cara's victory and celebrated her online. One person wrote on X:

"Cara should go into acting!!! She’s an ACTRESSSSSSSSS big con woman."

"Cara played a masterclass of a competitive reality tv game. One of the best games I’ve seen in a LONG time across any show. Well played and well deserved," a fan commented.

"In conclusion money is not loud! I'm so happy for care. She deserves the money," a tweet read.

Some fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 criticized her win:

"I wanted Sam to win, she was really good, ruthless when she needed to be, she read 99% of the situations correctly, I think she would've won if she hadn't allowed herself to be bamboozled by Cara's quiet and demure vibe," a person wrote.

"Sam played a good game in the beginning, only for her to trust Cara who happened to play a very naive and good game & win the money under her nose. I was rooting for her so bad, only for her to disappoint me. Anyway congrats to Cara for clinching the win," a fan commented.

"Cara played the f out of Corey and Sam so idec that she won. Corey was too entranced by her. She admitted to throwing the competition… when everyone is vying for a million dollars… Bffr. Aside from “scream” that was the most obvious clue in the game! Smh," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 further said:

"I don't think Cara played a good game, I think the game just got suspiciously easy when she had the money...Whack clues and easy tasks made it easy. Anyway great show just lacks consistency," a person wrote.

"I agree and disagree in the sense that some clues were more obvious than others making it unfair, however for Cara, I started to think she earned it towards the end. Her intuition was top notch and she chose the right people to end the game. That was really smart," a fan commented.

"So many things are running through my mind"— Cara comments on the final task in Million Dollar Secret

In the season finale of Million Dollar Secret, titled, Get Rich or Lie Trying, the final three — Corey, Cara, and Sam- competed to become the recipients of the grand prize of $1M. The host, Peter told the cast members that the final challenge was a game of wits, intelligence, and deception.

As part of the challenge, the Million Dollar Secret season 1 cast members, Cara and Corey, had to take turns swapping contents of a "single box in private." The host them, they must "make a move," even if they didn't move the contents of their own boxes.

As the swaps concluded, the person whose box contained the $1 million dollars walked away with the grand prize. Cara's box contained the money and she became the winner of Million Dollar Secret season 1.

All episodes of Million Dollar Secret season 1 are available on Netflix.

