“It looks like an agenda to me” – Million Dollar Secret star Corey admits his growing suspicion of Se Young's gameplay

Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret released episode 2 on March 26, 2024, continuing the competition among 12 contestants. The goal remains the same—identify and eliminate the secret millionaire before they manipulate the game.

As tensions rose, Corey voiced his suspicions about Se Young’s behavior. He observed her searching for clues and looking under plates, stating in a confessional:

“Se Young is picking up books and she’s looking underneath plates and looking for clues. I’m sitting back doing one of these. Hmmm… It’s suspicious. It looks like an agenda to me.”

Meanwhile, host Peter Serafinowicz heightened the stakes previously by revealing,

“Keep your eyes open, because this morning, the millionaire received another secret agenda.”

The Million Dollar Secret episode also saw Lauren, the actual millionaire, successfully complete a hidden task, which contributed to Harry’s elimination. With Harry gone, only 11 contestants remained, and suspicions continued to shift.

Million Dollar Secret: Contestants shift their focus to Se Young

As players were strategizing, Lauren and Sydnee discussed possible suspects. Sydnee referenced past voting patterns and suggested a deeper strategy at play. Lauren responded"

“My initial thinking was it’s somebody who knows how to game play, who can be next level thinking.”

Sydnee then pointed to Se Young’s intelligence, stating, “Se Young’s super smart, very strategic with this.” When Lauren asked, “Do you think it’s Se Young?” Sydnee initially agreed but hesitated, struggling to be certain. Meanwhile, Corey continued to suspect Se Young. In a conversation with other contestants, he warned:

“Don’t let somebody dictate your decisions. I personally feel like somebody else dictated everybody else’s decision.”

During Breakfast, Phillip questioned Se Young’s influence on the voting process, trying to clarify the numbers. He explained that if the vote had reached four, there would have been four extra, and if it had been five, the pattern would continue. Sydnee agreed, adding that no other explanation made sense.

What else happened in the Million Dollar Secret episode 2?

At the beginning of the Million Dollar Secret episode, the elimination process began. Peter explained the rules—contestants had to vote for who they believed was the millionaire. The player with the most votes would be eliminated.

Unaware of the mounting suspicions against him, Harry was blindsided. When the votes were revealed, he had received the most, prompting Peter to announce:

“You have chosen… Harry as the millionaire. Show everybody if you are, in fact, the millionaire.”

Harry opened his box to reveal that he was not the millionaire. Realizing their mistake, the group watched as he reacted to his elimination, stating:

"I mean, if you really all think that I was that person, then good luck, folks. You’re gonna need it.”

As the Million Dollar Secret's first elimination concluded, Sam remained determined to prove her theory about Lauren. In a discussion with other cast members, she mentioned she had nothing to hide. She acknowledged the difficulty of deception, emphasizing her willingness to be scrutinized if questioned.

Later in the episode, the Million Dollar Secret contestants continued discussing potential suspects during breakfast. Meanwhile, Lauren discreetly completed another secret agenda—mentioning five song titles in conversation.

She successfully referenced Smooth Criminal, Every Rose Has Its Thorn, Don’t Stop Believing, Cry Me a River, and You Need to Calm Down. In a confessional, she acknowledged the challenge, saying:

“I have until the end of breakfast to get this done, which is not giving me a lot of time. And everybody is looking for odd behavior. I just have to pray everybody is tired and not paying attention.”

At the same time, Sam remained convinced that Lauren was the millionaire. As a police officer, she trusted her instincts but struggled to provide solid proof. She said:

“I need to figure out what I have to do to prove to them that it’s Lauren.”

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are now available to stream on Netflix.

