"All we have is that you lied to us" — Million Dollar Secret star Chris comments on voting out Lauren

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. The show introduced 12 contestants to compete against one another in a game of deception and lying to win a million-dollar cash prize.

Ad

In episode 3, after Lauren stepped out of her secret role as the millionaire, she confessed to her fellow contestants about the position and that she was tired of lying to them.

While some of her cast mates appreciated her for sharing such secretive information, others, including Chris, Sydnee, Corey, and Jaimi, grew suspicious of her and decided to vote her out since she was one of the stronger contestants.

During the elimination dinner, Lauren pleaded with the others to keep her in the game, insisting she was a valuable player. In response, Chris challenged her, questioning why they should trust her after she had built her gameplay on lies and deception during her time as the millionaire and was acting like a saint now.

Ad

Trending

"Why should I believe you? You've done nothing but lie because you've played the game, but now you act like we're supposed to be like, "She's a saint for telling us"? No, we're gonna look at you differently. Of course. All we have is that you lied to us. That's it. That's all," the Million Dollar Secret star said.

Ad

Million Dollar Secret star Lauren asks her fellow contestants not to vote for her

Ad

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, as the contestants joined in for the dinner elimination, host Peter Serafinowicz asked them to present their case as to whom they were planning on voting out.

Chris started the discussion and shared that, according to him, they could find the millionaire in two ways. They could either take a guess, which could be wrong, or vote for somebody who was "actively disincentivized to find the millionaire because they're 100% not the millionaire."

Ad

Chris's comments were targeted at Lauren, and he went on to state that he would be voting for her. He further noted that the cast might do a better job finding the millionaire if Lauren weren't among them.

Lauren argued that she was a valuable asset to her fellow contestants, highlighting that her information was important for finding a millionaire. As she added that she was "fairly certain" about the identity of the millionaire, she looked at Syndee, implying that it was her.

Ad

In response, Sydnee noted that Lauren was only coming for her because she had grown suspicious of the former millionaire and was looking to vote her out.

"The only reason you're coming for me is because I brought it to everybody's attention. Baby girl, you're gonna be so shocked when you see my empty box. There are clues along the way that I have every I would love to hear them," the Million Dollar Secret star said

Ad

Ad

Chris then asked Lauren if it would be a valid reason for them to vote her out because they felt she was a strong player and a threat to their game. Lauren argued that voting her out would be a "bonehead move," emphasizing that she was a "valuable player" who had been completely open and honest in answering every question directed at her.

Chris didn't agree with her. He asked her why they should believe her when all she did was lie to them during her role as the millionaire and was now acting like a "saint" for confessing to them about the same.

Ad

Despite Lauren's plea during the Million Dollar Secret episode 3 nightly dinner, she received the most votes and was eliminated from the show.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback