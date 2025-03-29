"I think Lauren is an asset"- Million Dollar Secret star Samantha comments on her castmate's gameplay

Netflix's Million Dollar Secret premiered on March 26, and Lauren was appointed the first secret millionaire of the season. However, after stepping down from the role and then confessing to her castmates, some—including Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris—became suspicious of her gameplay and saw her as a potential threat.

In episode 3, Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris planned that in case they didn't find the new millionaire before the upcoming elimination voting, they would vote out Lauren, who they believed was a "dangerous" player.

However, Samantha had a different opinion about the situation. She shared in her confessional that she didn't think of Lauren as a threat but rather believed that she was an asset. She added that she felt Sydnee was the "dangerous" one.

"I don't think Lauren is dangerous. I think Lauren is an asset. I think Sydnee's dangerous," the Million Dollar Secret star shared in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret star Samantha forms a plan to vote out Sydnee

In Million Dollar Secret episode 3, as the elimination dinner came closer, the cast started discussing who they thought was the millionaire and whom they wanted to vote out.

Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris had made it clear that if they didn't get a crystal clear idea of who the millionaire was, they would certainly vote for Lauren, considering her strong gameplay.

Samantha wasn't happy about Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris forming an alliance and ganging up on Lauren. She gathered Kyle and Cara to formulate a plan to disturb Sydnee's alliance plan of eliminating Lauren.

Samantha pointed out to Kyle and Cara that they cannot try to call out any of Sydnee's alliance members since they were in the majority, and they themselves could be at risk of getting targeted by the alliance.

The Million Dollar Secret further noted that instead of placing a front attack, they should pretend that they would vote for Lauren and then write down Sydnee's name. She also suggested bringing Phil into their plan so that they could have a majority on it. Then, in his confessional, Kyle stated:

"I want Lauren in this game because we know she's not the millionaire and she has some valuable information. So what do I need to do? I need to form my own alliance. You got to know when to play your cards. And right now, I'm gonna play them."

Samantha then privately approached Lauren and informed her about their plan. She added that she, Kyle, and Cara didn't like Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris' "alliance mentality," so they decided to stand by Lauren's side instead.

When Lauren chimed in that Sydnee's alliance would vote for her anyway, Samantha noted that their alliance only had four people, and they could outnumber them if they got Phil in their corner.

Samantha later gathered Lauren, Kyle, Cara, and Phil to discuss their plan. Kyle started the discussion, asking Phil where his head was at and if he was planning on siding with Sydnee's alliance.

Phil responded that if he had a clear idea of who the millionaire was, then he would vote for them, or else he would have to vote for Lauren since he didn't want any targets on his back.

"So... if I was to vote for Lauren, it would just be because you're this, I hate the term, "dangerous player." You know what I mean? It'd be because of that. Like… If I knew who the millionaire is 100%, then other people have to go. You know what I mean? Because I… I just don't want it to come to me," Phil said.

When Kyle asked Phil if he was being persuaded by Sydnee, the Million Dollar Secret star responded that he was just making decisions based on how well he trusted his fellow contestants. However, in the end, he agreed to follow through with Samantha's plan.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.

