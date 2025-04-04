In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 6, the cast took part in another group activity that led Corey, Sam, Chris, and Cara to the trophy room. There they collectively decided Corey should receive the clue to the millionaire's identity and left him alone with the host.

Although there was no new clue, the cast member won a reward and got to open either Jaimi, Kyle, or Sydnee's box to see if they were the millionaire. The cast member opened Jaimi's box and found it empty, which confirmed she was not the millionaire.

However, the host gave the cast member a secret agenda of his own, which was to get one of his cast members to say 911, misdemeanor, and handcuffs. If he was successful, the money would move to another player's box randomly the following morning.

The cast member told the other Million Dollar Secret cast members that the clues were 911, misdemeanor, and handcuffs, and Jaimi promptly repeated the words back to him, which completed Corey's secret agenda task.

Fans online reacted to Corey completing his task online and praised his strategy. One person wrote on X:

"Another thing Corey pulled a fast one on them with his secret challenge."

"Yoooo. Corey with the instant completion of the secret agenda was smooth! very well done sir," a fan commented.

"Corey, Corey, Corey I was unfamiliar with your ways… the smoothest of the smooth when it comes to getting advantages done," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret called Corey a "boss":

"Corey is dangerous the way he twisted the secret and completed it within a minute. wowza," a person wrote.

"Also, side note: Corey is a boss with how he completed his challenge. He’s been wrong about every millionaire to date, but what a smart way to complete the challenge," a fan commented.

"COREY DID HIS BIG ONE WITH HIS SECRET AGENDA," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 further said:

"Corey was so smooth with his agenda execution. Him and Sam are the two best players left in the game," a person wrote.

"Corey was so smooth with the Agenda btw. I give him that," a fan commented.

"You must get your fellow guests to use these terms in conversation"— Peter informs Corey of his secret agenda in Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 6

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 6, titled, 911, Middemeanor, Handcuffs, host, Peter Serafinowicz informed Corey of a secret agenda even though he was not the millionaire. The host said that if he was able to complete the task, the money would move to a random box the following morning. However, if he failed, he would have two additional votes against him during the elimination dinner.

"Your secret agenda is the following. Before the elimination, you must get your fellow guests to use these terms in conversation. 911, handcuffs, and misdemeanor," the Million Dollar Secret host said.

Commenting on his secret agenda in a confessional, Corey said that despite playing an honest game so far, he had to now lie and shake the house up to avoid elimination. He told the host he knew what to do and met up with the other Million Dollar Secret contestants.

He told them that he got to open Jaimi's box and could confirm she wasn't a millionaire. He further told the cast that there was a clue in the trophy room and repeated the words he was supposed to get them to say.

"911, misdemeanor, and handcuffs," Jaimi repeated after Corey.

Chris asked if they were printed on the card, and Corey said, "Yes." Cara also repeated the words, which meant the Million Dollar Secret contestant completed his agenda.

Fans of the Netflix reality show commented on Corey's strategy online and praised him for completing his secret agenda.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1 to 6 are available to stream, exclusively on Netflix.

