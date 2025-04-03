"I'm single and not unattractive" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee admits it would be "foolish" not to use it to her "advantage"

In Million Dollar Secret episode 4, Sydnee found herself on the losing team and uncertain about where she stood in the game. Wanting to secure support, she approached fellow contestant Chris to build a connection. In a confessional, she reflected on her strategy,

“I am single and not unattractive. It would be foolish not to use what you have as an advantage,” she shared.

She added that if she had to lean into that perception to stay safe, she would. The episode, titled Hot Seat for Three, also saw Phil being given a secret mission to make two people scream, a task he completed successfully. As a result, he earned the power to move the hidden $1 million to someone else’s box.

Meanwhile, Kyle received a clue tied to the horror movie Scream, which led the group to suspect Phil was the secret millionaire. The episode ended on a cliffhanger at the elimination dinner.

Sydnee and Chris connect by the pool in Million Dollar Secret

Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee decided to sit down with Chris after the challenge, hoping to build trust with someone she hadn’t previously connected with one-on-one. She shared that even without many interactions, she always felt drawn to him,

“I gravitate towards you… like I’m being sincere. I will never compliment someone just to,” she shared.

She explained that they often seemed to connect on an "unspoken level" and believed they were usually on the same page in the game. Chris reciprocated with the same feelings in the conversation and later shared in his confessional that he found himself naturally drawn to intelligent people, which made his connection with Sydnee even stronger.

Reflecting on the moment by the pool, he said:

“I’m next to her in the pool. Sometimes I feel like a contest winner, like the Ivy League nerd who scored a date with a supermodel.”

Phil’s secret agenda and elimination twist

As this episode of Million Dollar Secret began, host Peter Serafinowicz gave Phil a secret task: make two contestants scream before the winners of the upcoming challenge were called to the trophy room. If Phil succeeded and avoided elimination, he would gain the power to move the hidden $1 million to someone else’s box, a move that could protect him while shifting suspicion elsewhere.

For the challenge, the nine contestants were divided into three teams and asked to collect the perfect mix of whiskey and glacier ice for Peter.

"I need a drink with the correct combination of whiskey and ice. In order to succeed, you must complete a series of tasks," Peter announced.

Each team had to solve puzzles, travel to different locations, and communicate effectively to complete the task. Team A, made up of Phil, Sydnee, and Kyle, ended up winning and earned a trip to the trophy room. There, Kyle was given the latest clue: the millionaire’s completed mission had been inspired by a “very famous horror movie.”

Phil guessed the film was Scream and shared it with the group. They soon realized he had encouraged them to scream the day before, making him suspicious. As discussions heated up, Phil tried to shift the target to Sydnee, while Lydia subtly pushed for her elimination instead.

At the elimination dinner, the group confronted Phil, believing he was the secret millionaire. The episode ended on a cliffhanger, but in the next episode, Phil was eliminated from Million Dollar Secret.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret are currently streaming on Netflix.

