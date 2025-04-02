"We'll just blindside Sydnee" — Million Dollar Secret star Lydia reveals her plan to eliminate the cast member

Netflix's competitive reality show, Million Dollar Secret, released three new episodes (episodes 4-6) on April 2, 2025. Episode 4, titled Hot Seat for Three, saw Lydia share her strategy to target and eventually eliminate Sydnee from the show. She was determined to convince the rest to follow her plan instead of taking out Phil, the secret millionaire, whose cover had recently been blown.

The contestants had narrowed their list of suspects to Corey, Phil, and Sydnee. However, once the clue from the trophy room compromised Phil's identity, many started planning his elimination, except Lydia, who felt retaining Phil and evicting Sydnee, the "most dangerous player," would benefit her gameplay. Consequently, she began floating the idea without disclosing it was her plan.

"Right now, I feel certain. Phil is the millionaire. However, I think there might be another plan for the vote that would be beneficial for my game. We all act like we're gonna vote out Phil, the millionaire and we'll just blindside Sydnee." Lydia said in a confessional.

The Million Dollar Secret star felt Sydnee was "very persuasive" and a strong contender who had won every activity since the beginning. Consequently, she pitched the idea to Corey, Kyle, Sam, and Cara, hoping they would help her execute her plan. However, some contestants felt apprehensive about letting the secret millionaire pass.

"I think that's a pretty sound plan" — Million Dollar Secret alum Sam reacts to Lydia's plan

Phil's secret agenda in episode 4 of Million Dollar Secret was to make at least two people scream. Although Phil completed the task, his identity got compromised when host Peter Serafinowicz shared that the secret challenge was based on the title of a "very famous horror movie." The guests guessed the movie Scream and recalled Phil encouraging others to "rage scream" the previous day.

While it exposed Phil's identity, it also prompted the houseguests to strategize plans that would benefit their own positions in the competition. Lydia approached Corey and told him about her plan, saying she heard it from someone else. Although Corey appreciated it, he refused to oblige.

"I'm on a mission to get the millionaire out. Great plan, but not just yet," he said.

Lydia then pitched her idea to Cara, refusing to disclose where it originated from, but adding that it was "possibly a very excellent idea." As soon as the Million Dollar Secret star mentioned Sydnee's name, Cara agreed to follow the plan and execute it. While speaking to the cameras, Lydia explained why she chose not to reveal her name as the conspirator.

"The plan has come from somebody that I'm choosing not to name, but it's really me. I don't want people to say, 'That Lydia, she's clever,'" she stated.

Soon after, she shared her plan with Kyle and Sam, convincing them to believe Sydnee would become the "most powerful person" and "the most dangerous person" after Phil's elimination. She then urged them to keep the scheme "under wraps" before declaring, "Sydnee goes home tonight."

Sam agreed, while Kyle appreciated the plan, saying it could be a chance to "knock out a very strong player," then eliminate the millionaire, one after the other. He realized it would mark two eliminations, which he could survive and secure his position in the game. Meanwhile, Sam was equally impressed with the strategy as she said:

"I trust Lydia. I think that's a pretty sound plan. I'll keep the millionaire around as long as possible. If he goes home, the money is moving. I don't want that money right now at all. So, I am willing to keep him here."

Later in the Million Dollar Secret episode, Sam approached Phil and told him that they knew he was the secret millionaire. However, she also informed him about Lydia's plan, encouraging Phil to target Sydnee. He immediately agreed to follow through because he knew none of the players wanted the $1 million to come to them just yet.

However, Chris disagreed with the strategy, and so did Corey. Eventually, Kyle also started second-guessing Lydia's plan to keep the millionaire in the game. As the elimination dinner flowed into episode 5 of Million Dollar Secret, Phil was shown receiving the majority of the votes and leaving the competition. Lydia was upset her plan did not work out and called her co-stars a group of "wimps."

Million Dollar Secret can be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

