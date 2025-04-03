"Somebody's lying" — Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi speaks out after accusations of her being the millionaire

After the daily challenge in Million Dollar Secret episode 6, contestants suspected Jaimi of being the millionaire because she claimed to have voted against Lydia, who was eliminated by Samantha in the previous episode. When Jaimi asked who they thought the millionaire was, most pointed at her. She denied it, but Corey noted her defensiveness.

Jaimi explained that she was defensive because the accusations were unfair. According to her, there was no logical reason to suspect her. She believed someone was lying about their vote, and she hoped a future clue would help clear her name.

"Ain't gonna be no money in that box. So somebody's good because somebody's lying about their vote because this is so surface, and this is just not… It doesn't make sense," stated Million Dollar Secret contestant Jaimi.

In another confessional, Jaimi expressed her disappointment with her team. She hoped the truth would come out and the accusations against her would be proven false.

Million Dollar Secret star Jaimi tries to clear her name after Lydia's elimination

Samantha, the actual millionaire, saw an opportunity to shift attention away from herself. She was pleased that the conversation was focusing on Jaimi. Samantha had been assigned a secret task. As the millionaire, she had to get three other contestants to say "Justin Timberlake" without humming or referencing his song lyrics. Completing this task would earn her an extra vote in the elimination round.

"You know what? Yes, I am a little happy. Why? Because right now, everything is leading to Jaimi," stated Samantha.

Samantha decided not to interrupt the conversation between Jaimi and the other contestants to do the secret task. According to her, the current conversation between them was taking all the focus on Jaimi. Samantha was ultimately able to complete her secret task on Million Dollar Secret and was able to cast two votes in the elimination round.

During lunch, Million Dollar Secret contestants discussed Lydia's elimination, calling it a "wild" night. Samantha said she wouldn’t have voted for Lydia, while Jaimi admitted she did, thinking Lydia was the millionaire.

Feeling uneasy, Jaimi sensed she was being targeted. Kyle acknowledged he’d feel the same in her position. In a confessional, Jaimi vowed to be more cautious, watching for suspicious behavior to identify the millionaire and protect herself.

"I actually feel like prey for the first time. So I am absolutely keeping my eye on everyone, seeing if I could pick up on anything odd," expressed Jaimi.

Jaimi further acknowledged that her vote for Lydia might have raised suspicions, but she insisted that she was not the millionaire. Jaimi pointed out that assuming she was the millionaire just because she voted for Lydia was too simplistic. She stated that she would continue to search for the real millionaire.

Corey asked Jaimi who she thought had lied. Jaimi replied that someone had indeed lied, emphasizing that deception was a part of the game. Later, Jaimi expressed her frustration, feeling that they were focusing on the wrong things and getting nowhere. Corey and the other contestants, however, remained suspicious of Jaimi.

