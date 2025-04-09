Who won the $1M cash prize in the Million Dollar Secret finale?

Million Dollar Secret released its final set of episodes (episodes 7 and 8) on April 9, 2025. After a series of eliminations, three contestants reached the finale, hoping to win the $1 million cash prize. Episode 8, titled Get Rich or Die Trying, saw Cara, the secret millionaire, emerge victorious and leave the competition with the $1 million cash prize.

Cara, Corey, and Sam had reached the final stages of the competitive series. As their last activity, they had to play a strategic game and swap contents of a single box in private. After swapping, whichever player had the $1 million in their box would win the show and the money.

While Cara and Corey could swap the contents of the box, Sam could not because of a disadvantage from a previous task. However, she could try to convince and manipulate Cara and Corey's decisions to benefit her gameplay.

Despite the players' strategies and game plans, Cara found the $1 million when she opened her box, defeating Corey and Sam.

"I did it. I'm the millionaire," she reacted to her victory.

"She got me" — Million Dollar Secret star Corey comments on Cara's gameplay

In the final task to determine who would leave The Stag with $1 million, the contestants had to participate in a "game of wits." While explaining the rules of the game, host Peter Serafinowicz explained that Cara and Corey, the first and second place winners of the threading the needle task earlier in the episode, would take turns swapping the contents of a single box in private.

Peter added that they had to make a move even if they did not move the contents of their box. First to play would be Corey, who could swap his box with Sam's or Cara's, or Cara's box with Sam's. Then would come Cara, who could do the same without knowing which boxes Corey had swapped.

"Sam, as our third-place player, you will not get to move any boxes, but you still have a chance to influence what Corey and Cara do," the Million Dollar Secret host said.

Peter explained that whichever player had the box with the money at the end would win the show. Cara strategized to act "obvious" and make Corey believe she was the secret millionaire so he would take her box. That way, she could retrieve it later on.

As soon as the game began, Cara put Corey in the hot seat, asking him if he had ever lied to her. Corey deemed Cara's interrogation as "odd" and concluded that she was the undercover millionaire. Consequently, he decided to shift his attention to Sam, accusing her of lying about the clue to the millionaire's identity, so Cara would not know that he suspected her.

After some deliberation, the Million Dollar Secret star decided to swap the contents of Cara's box with his. Cara went next and swapped the contents of Corey's box with hers.

"I have to go with my intuition because it's gotten me this far. I can't waver," she said.

Soon after, the players joined Peter and prepared to open their boxes. On the count of three, the contestants opened their boxes, and Cara broke down as soon as she saw the $1 million in her box. While speaking to the Million Dollar Secret cameras, Cara expressed that her family would be proud of her feat.

Peter then revealed that Cara was the undercover millionaire and added that she "had the courage" to swap the money from Corey's box into hers, not knowing if it was still in there.

"I really felt in my heart that the money was going to be there. And it hurts bad. It kills. But she played a good game. And she got me," Corey said.

Sam praised the Million Dollar Secret winner's gameplay, impressed by how she never "cracked."

Million Dollar Secret is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

