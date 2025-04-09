"So amazing" — Million Dollar Secret fans react to Chris' brutal elimination

Million Dollar Secret released its second set of episodes (episodes 4-6) on April 2, 2025. Episode 6, titled 911, Misdemeanor, Handcuffs, saw Chris eliminated from the competition after being suspected of involvement with law enforcement. The primary suspects going into the elimination dinner were Chris and Sam. However, Chris was ultimately sent packing as he received the majority of the votes.

Before the elimination dinner, Corey was given a secret agenda by host Peter Serafinowicz, which challenged him to get one or several guests to say the words "911," "misdemeanor," and "handcuffs." Corey lied to his co-stars and said those words were clues to the secret millionaire's identity.

This led people to become suspicious of Chris and Sam, as they mentioned the law enforcement moments before Corey arrived. While Chris recalled being escorted by the police when in college, Sam mentioned she wanted them to take the lie detector test and added that she had a cop friend who outsmarted the test.

It prompted the contestants to wonder if Sam or Chris had lied about their profession. Although Chris explained that he never lied about his job, Sam, the secret millionaire and a cop, tried to convince the cast otherwise. As a result of her efforts and the guests' added suspicions, Chris was sent packing.

Million Dollar Secret fans on X commented on Chris's elimination. They were pleased to have him removed from the competition.

"Seeing Chris in the million dollar secret get voted out was so amazing. He thought he was so safe only to be hit with a crazy reality check," a fan wrote.

"i’m glad chris is gone because i didn’t want to see him try and flirt with sydnee when it was obvious she didn’t like him like that," another fan commented.

"Chris: I WAs sO cLosE tO wiNnIng thE moNeY, I CoUld sMeLL it. Nobody had you winning, sir," a netizen tweeted.

Many Million Dollar Secret fans were satisfied with Chris's eviction, saying he deserved to be blindsided.

"I’m really happy Chris didn’t win him and his posse were so mean to Lauren for no reason," a user reacted.

"Ok so glad Chris is gone, he was annoying AF. I thought I wanted Sydnee to go next but Jaimi needs to go next then Sydnee," a person commented.

"I’m so happy they sent Chris packing and when he was crying those crocodile tears it made it 10x better lmao," another fan wrote.

"I’m glad Chris got blindsided. He’s absolutely insufferable," one user posted.

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Chris’ elimination was so satisfying," a person reacted.

"Taking Chris out was the smartest thing to do. He knew who the millionaires are just by looking at them," another netizen commented.

"I've played the best game I could" — Million Dollar Secret star Chris comments on his elimination

Before the elimination dinner, Chris discussed his suspicions with Sydnee and Corey, as they concluded that Sam was the secret millionaire because she mentioned having a friend in the police force. With that, Chris was determined to take Sam out of the race to the finish line.

However, Sam had plans of her own. While Chris was away, she reminded Sydnee, Corey, and Cara about his police escort story, attempting to bring him under the spotlight. Her efforts were successful as they started deliberating whether Chris had been dishonest about his profession. At the dinner table, Chris was surprised to hear that his name was even being considered.

"You guys think I'm lying about my profession? I'm an entrepreneur. I own a beverage company. I was working 16-hour days to get that thing off the ground. I didn't have time for a side gig as a cop. That is 100% ironclad defense," Chris said.

Meanwhile, Sam defended herself by saying she did not have a job and focused on growing her family. However, Chris refused to believe the Million Dollar Secret star's claim, saying it was the "perfect cover." Sam then put Chris in a predicament by revealing that he accused Cara of being the unseen millionaire.

Soon after, Chris became emotional and said he could look them in the eye and assure them that he did not have the $1 million in his box. Despite his pleas, he was eliminated from Million Dollar Secret, with Cara, Sydnee, Corey, and Sam's votes.

While reflecting on his elimination, Chris said:

"But I was so close to winning the money that I could smell it. I don't know. I've played the best game I could. And I'm proud of the game I played."

He remained convinced that Sam was the secret millionaire even after his elimination, praising her for tricking their co-stars into believing otherwise.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

