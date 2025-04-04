"Being dehumanized" — Million Dollar Secret's Phil makes his feelings clear about the online criticism of his performance

Million Dollar Secret, a competitive reality show with $1 million at stake, debuted on Netflix on March 26, showcasing 12 contestants scheming and strategizing as they advanced in the competition. Among them was 41-year-old college professor, Phillip, popularly known as Phil, who addressed the backlash he received for his performance on the show. In an Instagram video, posted on March 28, he said:

"Yeah, I signed up for this, but what I did not sign up for is being dehumanized. I didn't sign up for people to speak on me like I don't have a full a** life outside of a scene they saw once."

The Million Dollar Secret cast member was criticized by fans of the show when, as the secret millionaire, he sent Lauren packing and saved Sydnee in episode 3. It was a move that brought him under the direct suspicion of the other players since they knew that the millionaire's vote would break the tie between Sydnee and Lauren.

Had he eliminated Sydnee, he could have avoided drawing the attention of his co-stars. Netizens were critical of his gameplay, demeaning him for not making the right choice. Phil, in his video, addressed the backlash, saying people crossed boundaries and judged him and his smartness based on a few edited scenes. He stated people scrutinized him based on a "character" he played on TV.

"The real test is still believing in the good of people" — Million Dollar Secret alum Phil describes his mindset dealing with criticism

At the start of the video, Phil stated that nobody "really prepares" a person for what happens after a show airs. He also noted that no one can predict when someone's "life becomes content." He then called out viewers for thinking they know the cast members based on a "few edited scenes."

The Million Dollar Secret star revealed that the week before he posted the video, he and the other cast members spoke to a psychologist and discussed how people ignored boundaries, lacked "basic awareness," and forgot "that you're a human being."

Soon after, Phil mentioned that as he went on to Twitter and Reddit, he saw the negative comments about him and his gameplay, saying "Phil isn't as smart as he thinks."

"And I got to pause, not because it hurt, but because I know exactly what's happening. They're not responding to me. They're reacting to a character in the show," Phil stated.

The Million Dollar Secret alum confirmed and explained that what viewers saw on their screens was a "character" because it was edited, framed, and then produced. Phil hoped people realized that "that's television." However, he admitted he felt disappointed when viewers started to confuse his character with who he genuinely was.

Phil claimed he was not allowed any room to "be layered" and said:

"You're either the hero or the threat, too smart, you're arrogant, too quiet, you're sneaky, too expressive, you doing too much."

The star of the Netflix show confessed that he had to remind himself that the series was similar to "storytelling." According to Phil, "TV needs tension," and a villain as much as it does a hero.

He then expressed that although he signed up to be part of a "reality show," he never agreed to feel "dehumanized." As a result, Phil said he wanted to become more "intentional about grace."

"Loving myself louder than the noise. Protecting my peace, my spirit, my humanity, because the real game, the real test is still believing in the good of people even when they give you no reason to, and trust me, that is way harder than chasing a million dollars. Peace," he concluded.

The Million Dollar Secret cast member was ultimately eliminated in episode 5, when his secret agenda and the clue from the trophy room compromised his identity.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

