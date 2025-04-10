"Dummy" — Million Dollar Secret fans share their opinions on Corey's decision to swap boxes with Cara

Million Dollar Secret, a Netflix game show with a $1 million cash prize, released its final episodes on April 9. Episode 8, titled Get Rich or Lie Trying, saw three contestants — Sam, Corey, and Cara — play the endgame, which challenged them to swap the contents of their boxes. Corey switched his box with the unseen millionaire Cara's box, vying to have the $1 million at the end of the game.

Ad

Before swapping his box, Corey rightly concluded that Cara was the secret millionaire, based on her "odd" behaviour during the game. Consequently, he decided to switch the contents of her box with his. The money was then privately moved from Cara's box to Corey's. However, what Corey did not know was that he had walked right into Cara's trap.

Before the game had started, Cara explained that she would make Corey suspicious of her so he would take her box. That way, during her turn to swap, she would switch contents with Corey's and retrieve her $1 million. When the contestants opened their boxes after the swap, Corey was heartbroken to find his empty, while Cara got emotional upon seeing hers filled with cash.

Ad

Trending

Million Dollar Secret fans took to X to criticize Corey's strategy to switch boxes with Cara. Netizens felt that he should have left the boxes as they were. That way, when Cara switched them, she would have received an empty one.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Corey is stupid! he should’ve done nothing to the boxes so cara thinks he took hers , that way she’d switch and he’d be the millionaire smmfh, dummy," a fan wrote.

"Corey maybe,just maybe if you switched Sam's box,Cara would have switched hers with your http://box.You were not smart buddy," another fan commented.

Ad

"Corey should have switched his and Sam’s box knowing that Cars would switch with him," a netizen tweeted.

Many Million Dollar Secret fans believed Corey should not have taken Cara's box.

"corey is just wrong about everything i want him out. just ruining the environment w his wrongness," a user reacted.

"I feel bad for Corey bc I feel like he’s really hurt bc he never even got to experience being the millionaire. So he probably really feels betrayed bc he doesn’t know when it’s yours you have to do anything necessary to survive," a person commented.

Ad

"Corey on million dollar secret so dumb, dude said he knew who had the million and switched boxes with himself and the millionaire just switch it back dude been an idiot from episode 1," another fan wrote.

"nahhh if corey woulda switched with sam to fool cara and cara would do the switch with Corey that would be some 100 IQ type of s**t," one user posted.

Ad

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Corey played the dumbest game. Such a gullible man, always had it but never had it," a person reacted.

"There's being wrong and then there's Corey. Has anyone ever been so wrong, all the time, everytime?" another netizen commented.

Million Dollar Secret alum Corey tries to trick Cara by targeting Sam

Ad

In the endgame of the Million Dollar Secret episode 8, host Peter Serafinowicz told Corey and Cara that they would take turns swapping the contents of a single box in private. He then informed Corey that he could either swap his box with someone else's or Sam's with Cara's. Following that, Cara would get the same opportunity without knowing what Corey had done.

Sam was barred from swapping boxes since she had lost an activity earlier in the episode.

Ad

"The goal at the end of this game is to have the million dollars inside your box," the Million Dollar Secret host added.

Cara immediately decided to "go hard" at Corey by making her gameplay "obvious" and convincing him that she was the millionaire. Consequently, as soon as the challenge started, she asked Corey if he had ever lied to her, making him uncomfortable.

Ad

"There's something weird going on right now. This is definitely odd behavior. She all of a sudden started interrogating me after all of this, you know, 'I got your back, Corey. I got your back.' I've had suspicion about Cara. At this point, I'm thinking that Sam is not the millionaire, and Cara is," Corey said in a confessional.

Ad

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret star strategized to focus his attention on Sam so Cara would not know he was suspicious of her. He finally decided to take the contents of Cara's box. Soon after, Cara took a leap of faith and switched boxes with Corey, determined to follow her intuition.

When the players opened their boxes, and Corey found an empty one, he became emotional, saying it "hurts bad" to know how close he was to winning the competition. Regardless, he praised Cara's gameplay and admitted that she successfully tricked him.

Ad

Million Dollar Secret is now streaming exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More