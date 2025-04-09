"I threw the activity" — Million Dollar Secret star Cara reveals her gameplay for the laser activity

Million Dollar Secret released episodes 7 and 8 on April 9, 2025. It saw Cara get chosen as the secret millionaire after Sam was freed from the role. Knowing the risks the position came with, Cara was determined to strategize to eliminate whoever threatened her cover. In episode 8, she did just that by purposely losing a guest activity only to jeopardize Sydnee, her teammate's position in the game.

After the challenge concluded, Cara told the cameras:

"I did it. I threw the activity. Oh, this game is so twisted. I really hope it doesn't backfire on me."

Episode 8, titled Get Rich or Lie Trying, saw Sam, Corey, Sydnee, and Cara participate in their penultimate group activity, which challenged them to retrieve their boxes by traveling through a laser grid without being able to see the lasers. The contestants had to rely solely on their teammates' instructions.

Before the challenge, host Peter Serafinowicz informed the contestants that the losing team would face elimination. Cara, once paired with Sydnee, decided to use the opportunity to send Sydnee into elimination by losing the round. Although she knew that as Sydnee's teammate, she would also be at risk going home, Cara was confident she could find her way out of danger.

"Is it throwing the game?" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee suspects Cara's intentions

In the opening scenes of episode 8 of Million Dollar Secret, Sydnee revealed that she was suspicious of Cara, convinced the latter was playing a "naive" and "innocent" game. Likewise, Cara did not trust Sydnee and wanted her out of the race because of her "dangerous" game plans and performance throughout the series.

While Sydnee pretended to side with Cara and target Sam and Corey, Cara believed she was after her and would target her the moment she got an opportunity. As a result, she felt it was necessary to take Sydnee out of the competition.

However, the Million Dollar Secret star found herself in a predicament when she was paired with Sydnee and pitted against Corey and Sam for the guest activity. Despite knowing that she would threaten her position in the game by losing the challenge, Cara was determined to take the risk and ensure Sydnee landed on the chopping block.

"But if we do win, that leaves me, Sydnee, and someone else in the final three. And I know Sydnee is definitely very dangerous. She's won every single challenge. So, I want to throw the competition to stay with Corey and Sam," she explained in a Million Dollar Secret confessional.

Cara believed Corey and Sam, after winning the challenge, would take her along to the final three. For the challenge, the contestants had to retrieve their boxes without getting zapped by the lasers. Each time they touched one, they would earn a 10-second penalty, during which they would have to remain frozen in their positions.

Sydnee was paired with Cara, while Corey was paired with Sam. Sydnee and Corey were the ones to commence the activity. While speaking to the cameras, Cara revealed that she, in "subtle ways," would misguide Sydnee to give Corey and Sam a lead in the race.

Consequently, Sydnee struggled to complete the game. Meanwhile, Sam had already retrieved her box, allowing Corey to get his. After multiple penalties, Sydnee finally completed her turn. When Cara started hers, she was relieved to see that Corey was already "way ahead" of her.

Sydnee from Million Dollar Secret (Image via Tudum by Netflix)

However, when Cara realized that she was doing well and catching up to Corey without earning any penalty, she decided to strategize and "just keep zapping" herself. She hoped it would give Corey the time to recover and regain the momentum. Despite being close to the finish line, the Million Dollar Secret star continued to touch the lasers.

"This seems odd. How do you mess up this badly? Is it throwing the game? Is it distraction? Could that be it?" Sydnee said.

Meanwhile, Corey retrieved his box and ended the game. Consequently, Sydnee and Cara faced elimination, which resulted in Sydnee's eviction.

Stream Million Dollar Secret exclusively on Netflix.

