"I was the easy choice" — Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee shares her opinion on her elimination

Million Dollar Secret released episodes 7 and 8, the concluding episodes of the series, on April 9, 2025. Episode 8, titled Get Rich or Lie Trying, saw Sydnee's journey on the competitive series come to an end. She was sent packing after getting outsmarted by Cara, the secret millionaire, who manipulated the guest activity to risk Sydnee's position in the game.

While reflecting on her elimination, Sydnee said:

"Of course, I was the easy choice to take out because I'm the bigger threat. I'm really proud of how well I've done."

The Million Dollar Secret evictee added that being part of the competition allowed her to realize that she did not always need to "play small" or "dim any shine" to make someone else feel better. She believed she was a "strong player," and confessed that she would have "gotten rid" of herself too.

Earlier in the episode, host Peter Serafinowicz had revealed that the losers of the guest activity would face elimination. Cara, Sydnee's teammate during the activity, purposely failed the challenge to put Sydnee at risk, hoping Sam and Corey would also target her. Her expectations proved to be correct, resulting in Sydnee's elimination.

"You have another empty box" — Million Dollar Secret evictee Sydnee comments on Sam and Corey's decision to eliminate her

Since Sydnee was suspicious of Cara, the latter wanted to remove her from the race to the finish line. Despite being on the same team as Sydnee and knowing that losing the guest activity would threaten her position in the competition, Cara decided to jeopardize the challenge because she wanted to eliminate Sydnee, a player she considered "dangerous."

Moreover, she knew Sam and Corey had better connections with her than with Sydnee. Consequently, Cara believed they would save her. At the elimination dinner, Peter informed Sam and Corey, the winners of the activity, that they had to vote together for the person they thought was "most likely to have the money."

While defending herself, Sydnee said she disliked showing weakness. However, she regretted being regarded as a "strong player," because if she were not, she could avoid being targeted. At that point, Corey asked the Million Dollar Secret contestant to disclose one lie she had told them. Sydnee revealed she had voted for Lydia.

When Cara was asked to plead her case, she stated that she had played "a very honest game."

"I can't lie. I still have yet to lie to you guys," she said.

Cara added that "being honest" and true to herself was more important to her. She expressed that she was grateful to be part of the show, saying it was the "coolest opportunity ever." Hearing that, Sam asked her what she would do if she woke up with $1 million in her box. Cara said she would "let it out of the bag the first day," claiming she could not handle it emotionally.

After each nominee pleaded their case, Sam and Corey deliberated their options. While Corey was torn between them, Sam refused to leave the decision in Corey's hands. After much thought, they decided to send Sydnee home. Once the Million Dollar Secret host announced that the eliminated player was Sydnee, the latter said:

"I had this great line about looking like a million dollars but there not being anything in my box. And I would like to say congratulations, you have another empty box, and one of you is a really great liar."

Peter requested the evictee to check out of The Stag immediately. With her elimination, Cara, Sam, and Corey advanced to the last round of the competition, which saw Cara emerge victorious and walk away with the $1 million.

Million Dollar Secret is available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

