"Should have won" — Million Dollar Secret fans react to Sydnee's shocking elimination in the finale

Netflix's reality show, Million Dollar Secret, concluded its debut season on April 9, 2025. In episode 8, the finale, titled Get Rich or Lie Trying, four players competed against one another for the cash prize worth $1 million. However, Sydnee found herself removed from the race when Cara, the secret millionaire, strategized to sabotage her position in the game.

Ad

Sydnee, who made it to the top four, was suspicious of Cara, claiming the latter had tricked the others with her "innocent" and "naive" gameplay. Consequently, Sydnee was determined to find clues to reveal Cara's identity and prevent her from winning the show.

Cara, however, knew that Sydnee was suspicious of her and that she was pretending not to be. Therefore, she planned to eliminate Sydnee as soon as she received an opportunity. However, things got complicated when Cara became Sydnee's teammate during a guest activity.

Ad

Trending

Despite knowing that losing the task would risk her position in the game, Cara decided to purposely lose the activity so Sydnee would end up on the chopping block. At the same time, she believed that Corey and Sam would save her, not Sydnee, when it came to voting someone out. Her plan succeeded, resulting in Sydnee's elimination.

Million Dollar Secret fans on X commented on Sydnee's exit. While many were displeased with it, others praised her gameplay and instincts throughout the series.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Even though Sydnee didn't win, she did her big one, and honestly, she was the strongest player and should have won. Like she said, people should have to earn this million dollars," a fan wrote.

"sydnee played such an amazing game she should’ve won what is this man f**k cara what a b**ch," another fan commented.

Ad

"Such a terrible way to end the show Cara did NOT deserve to win that Sydnee really played that game," a netizen tweeted.

Many fans of Million Dollar Secret appreciated Sydnee's gameplay on the show, expressing their disapproval of her elimination.

"Sydnee was one of the besttt competitors. She should have won. She was always on the ball and knewwww who the millionaire was. They should have listened to her," a user reacted.

Ad

"CARA IS A F**KING FRAUD SYNDEE DESERVED THAT F**KING MONEY TF," a person commented.

"Watching the Million Dollar Secrete and I’m not happy that Syd is gone and Cara is not even a suspect," another fan wrote.

"Of course they send Sydnee home. She’s one of the strongest competitor," one user posted.

Ad

Other Million Dollar Secret fans expressed a similar sentiment.

"Sydnee was very good this show! She was the Barbie beast, she won so many challenges, survived so many eliminations despite being a target, & she served drama too! I’d be shocked if she’s not on another show sometime soon," a person reacted.

"Hate her or love her, Sydnee played a good game. She's smart, strong, and won lots of the challenges. Kept a cool head and did what she had to do," another netizen commented.

Ad

"One of you is a really great liar" — Million Dollar Secret alum Sydnee shares her opinion of the secret millionaire

Ad

Episode 8 of Million Dollar Secret saw the final four contestants get divided into teams of two for an activity. Cara got teamed up with Sydnee, while Corey was paired with Sam. For the challenge, each team member had to traverse through a laser maze without hitting any lasers and retrieve their box, relying solely on the instructions given by their teammate.

The team with the fastest time would win the activity and be exempt from elimination. When Sydnee attempted to retrieve her box, Cara miscommunicated the directions, causing their team to earn penalties and slow down. Likewise, during Cara's turn, despite Sydnee's instructions, she continued to purposely hit the lasers, giving Sam and Corey the lead.

Ad

Consequently, Cara and Sydnee lost and were at risk of going home. During the elimination dinner, Sydnee pleaded her case, urging Sam and Corey to "be smart" and consider what they needed to win the game. Regardless, she blamed her strong performance throughout the series for becoming a target at every elimination dinner.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Million Dollar Secret's unseen millionaire defended herself by saying she could never lie. After some deliberation, the safe players decided to send Sydnee home.

"I had this great line about looking like a million dollars, but there not being anything in my box. And I would like to say congratulations. You have another empty box, and one of you is a really great liar," Sydnee reacted.

Ad

The Million Dollar Secret evictee, while speaking to the cameras, stated she was pleased with her performance before adding that she would have eliminated herself too. She believed she was the "easy choice," but at the same time, she realized that she did not need to change herself to please others' expectations of her.

Million Dollar Secret is streaming now exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More