“I’ll start crying” – Million Dollar Secret star Cara reveals why she needs the money

In Million Dollar Secret episode 7, which premiered on Netflix on April 9, 2025, contestant Cara was revealed as the new secret millionaire. During a confidential meeting with host Peter Serafinowicz, Cara opened up about her financial struggles and her reason for participating in the competition.

When Peter asked her what she needed the money for, Cara responded emotionally.

“Oh, don’t even get me started. I’ll start crying. Everything. We’ve never had it easy, ever. And this would just change our lives,” she said.

In her confessional, she revealed her father has been battling multiple forms of cancer, including melanoma, lymphoma, and leukemia.

“This money is going to change my life in so many ways. And it’s going to be able to help my entire family,” she commented.

The Netflix competition series Million Dollar Secret revolves around 12 contestants competing to uncover the identity of a secret millionaire, who must complete hidden missions while keeping their role a secret. The show consists of eight episodes and is hosted by actor Peter Serafinowicz.

Conversation between Peter and Cara in Million Dollar Secret

In episode 7 of Million Dollar Secret, host Peter Serafinowicz met with Cara in a private session to reveal her role as the new millionaire and explain her secret agenda. The conversation began with Peter acting surprised by looking at the box containing the cash. “Oh, what's this?” he asked, to which Cara replied, “I'm the millionaire.”

Peter asked Cara how she was feeling, and she replied that she felt good and needed the money. When he pressed further about her reasons, she became emotional and said that talking about it would make her cry.

In her confessional, she shared that her father had been battling multiple types of cancer for over ten years and had continued working without ever complaining.

“My family, they’re just constantly always struggling. This money is going to change my life in so many ways… I’m so close. I have to stay focused,” she said.

Peter then revealed her secret agenda: she needed to convince three other contestants to give up their seats so she could sit in their place before the elimination dinner. If she succeeded, she would receive a Kill Shot—the power to eliminate a second player after the main vote. However, failure would result in two automatic votes against her.

What else happened in the Million Dollar Secret episode?

The seventh episode of Million Dollar Secret picked up after the elimination of Chris by Samantha, the previous millionaire. Since Corey completed his mission, the millionaire’s identity was reassigned, and Cara was chosen. At the breakfast table, Kyle apologized to Samantha and shared that he was competing for his mother.

“I’m not playing this game for the money just for myself. I did grow up with a single mom,” he said.

Later, Peter met the group and announced that the new millionaire would earn a Kill Shot if they completed their task. Cara was revealed as the new millionaire after opening her box in her hotel room.

Cara’s secret mission was to move three contestants from their seats and sit in their place. If she failed, she would receive two votes against her.

Samantha received a clue stating that the new millionaire has two sisters. She decided not to share the clue with others and instead questioned everyone. When asked, Cara lied and claimed she only had one sister.

“This was the first lie of many, and I’m really proud of myself. I followed my gut and I’m just really glad I pulled that off,” she said.

The group then participated in a daily challenge. Sydnee and Jaimi won, and Sydnee convinced Jaimi to let her enter the Trophy Room. Inside, Sydnee received a secret agenda: to make two people ask her, “Are you okay?” She staged a fall and successfully completed the task.

At the elimination dinner, Jaimi was voted out. Using the Kill Shot, Cara eliminated Kyle from Million Dollar Secret.

All episodes of Million Dollar Secret, including the finale, are now streaming on Netflix.

