“I am walking away with the money”— Million Dollar Secret star Sam reveals her winning strategy

The newest reality TV show on Netflix, Million Dollar Secret, was released on March 26 with its first three episodes. These introduced the viewers to the format of the show, which consisted of contestants trying to figure out who the secret millionaire among them was and unanimously trying to vote them out, much like The Traitors.

The second installment of episodes— episodes 4 to 6— was released on April 2 and saw the contestants finally voting out a millionaire, Phil. After Phil was caught, Sam became the secret millionaire and conspired to eliminate Lydia. Now, before the finale releases on April 9, the official Netflix YouTube channel shared a sneak peak of the episode on April 8.

"The only thing that I am sure of is that I am walking away with the money," Sam was heard saying.

She seemed determined to win, as she doubted her fellow castmate Corey of being the secret millionaire.

What did Sam have to say in the sneak peek of the Million Dollar Secret finale?

In the sneak peek of its penultimate episode, Sam was seen determined to eliminate the millionaire. She shared her views on who she thought was hiding in plain sight and looked sure of it.

Revealing her views, she said:

"I'm so close to something that I’ve worked so hard for. I need to put the truth out there. Corey has the money. My soul tells me he has the money."

Predicting Corey's Million Dollar Secret gameplay, Sam stated that he was going to "lie" and "fight." She added that he was going to "kick and scream and scratch." Stating what she based her arguments on, Sam said that Corey had been doing the same from the beginning.

She added that she wasn't falling for Corey's tactics and stated that the only thing she was sure about was the fact that she would take home the million-dollar prize money.

Sam's gameplay after she became the secret millionaire on Million Dollar Secret

After Phil was eliminated from Million Dollar Secret, Sam was given the million dollars and named the next millionaire. Peter, the host, showed up at Sam's room to assign her her next secret agenda.

"If you accomplish this, you will get the biggest reward yet," he said.

She was told that if she completed her secret agenda, only her vote would count at the elimination council and the votes of other contestants would be considered "null and void."

He added that if she failed to do the secret agenda, three extra votes would be added against her name at the elimination table. Explaining the agenda, Peter said that she would have to approach at least three players and ask them if they heard a ringing sound. The condition was that at least one of them should agree with Sam.

Sam first approached her Million Dollar Secret co-star Lydia, and her reasoning to do so was that Lydia was old so her ears could be ringing. Nervous of getting her secret agenda known, Sam courageously asked Lydia if she had heard any ringing.

Lydia at first said no, then later said that she heard the dogs barking and thought the ringing might've come from them. This meant that Lydia agreed with Sam, and she accomplished her task.

Sam finished her task successfully and got the reward she was promised. Her vote was the only one to get counted at the council. She eliminated Lydia, the same person who gave her the power to eliminate.

For more updates on Sam's life, fans of Million Dollar Secret can follow her on her official Instagram account, @sammysep.

