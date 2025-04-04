"Brutal"— Million Dollar Secret fans react to Sam eliminating Lydia instead of Sydnee

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 5, titled, The Kill Shot, Sam assumed the position of the millionaire after Phil was eliminated from the game. During the episode, Lydia informed Sam about Chris's suspicions of her and said he would vote for her to try and eliminate her so the $1 million in her possession was up for grabs.

Sam, who initially wanted to vote Sydnee out, changed her strategy and decided to go with the person whom the latter would cast suspicions on to get herself out of the spotlight. Sydnee revealed she had two names, Cara and Lydia, and Sam, who had the Kill Shot, voted for Lydia and anonymously eliminated her.

Fans online reacted to Sam's decision to eliminate Lydia over Sydnee and praised her gameplay. One person wrote on X:

"Before Sam sent Lydia home, I knew that was what she would do. That's how you play #MillionDollarSecret. Brutal."

"Sam played a brilliant game this week minus small slipups: the agendas = great. Eliminating Lydia after Chris told his suspicions brilliant (Lydia could have been a dangerous millionaire) and lastly using Chris lies against him at elimination," a fan commented.

"That was a brutal move by Sam.. but also a brilliant one! Lydia was so close to her. It will probably point to the other 4.. Syd, Chris, Jaime or Corey," a tweet read.

Some fans of Million Dollar Secret criticized Sam's decision to eliminate Lydia:

"I don’t think that was a smart move from Sam. A lot of people were going to vote for Sydney. Lydia only points to one person now: Jaimi. That isn’t enough," a person wrote.

"So Sam had the chance to send Jamie or Chris home, but she chose Lydia. Wtf!" a fan commented.

"Wait ...what, Sam! She sent Lydia home!" a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 further said:

"Sam is the only one playing the game Made sense to get Lydia and Chris out the way she did. Chris crying was cringe, dude, of course crying would be odd behaviour…He fell right into the ditch!" a person wrote.

"If i was Sam and had one kill shot i would Vote Sydney out not Lydia As that Move didn’t and wouldn’t affect Sydney in any way," a fan commented.

"Focus on your strategy and make the right decision"— Sam chimes in on putting her feelings aside while voting to eliminate Lydia from Million Dollar Secret in episode 5

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 5, titled, The Kill Shot, the host informed Sam that if she were to complete her secret agenda, she had the power to cast the only vote that counted during the elimination dinner.

Since the cast member was successful, all other votes were "null and void" meaning the Million Dollar Secret star had the solo power to anonymously eliminate another player. Going into the dinner, Sam revealed her strategy and said that despite wanting to vote Chris out, she couldn't because it would point to her since he had suspected her of being the millionaire.

She added that to not seem suspicious, voting for Sydnee would be easy, however, she wanted to play the "long game." The Million Dollar Secret season 1 cast member added that she wanted to see who Sydnee would throw under the bus during the meal and vote for that person instead.

At dinner, Sydnee named Cara and Lydia as she believed the two were lying about their profession. Commenting on the people the Million Dollar Secret cast member took, Sam told the cameras that her job as a cop made it easier to play the game, but she had to make sure her feelings didn't "come into play."

"But all I'm thinking is, put your feelings aside, focus on your strategy, and make the right decision," Sam added.

She voted for Lydia to be eliminated, and that took the suspicions off of her. It brought the focus on Jaimi instead of Sydnee, who admitted to voting for Lydia in episode 6.

Fans online reacted to Sam's decision to eliminate Lydia and were divided by her strategy.

Million Dollar Secret season 1 episodes 7 and 8 will air on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, on Netflix.

