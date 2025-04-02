“I know what it feels like when people don’t care” - Million Dollar Secret star Sydnee gets emotional as she’s put on the chopping block

Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2025, with the first three episodes and quickly became a sensation. Episodes 4 to 6 were released on April 2 and witnessed the competition intensifying as the contestant pool got smaller and participants scrambled to sniff out the secret millionaire. Even the tasks assigned to the secret millionaire got riskier as the reward was raised.

Episode 5, titled The Kill Shot, documented yet another elimination. This time, it was Phil who bit the dust, but it was also the first time the contestants were able to unanimously vote out a millionaire. Many of them thought their next target was Sydnee because she kept some of her basic profession-related information hidden, so they interrogated her at the next elimination conference. She, however, wasn't the millionaire and told them that no one tried getting to know her.

"I actually do try to get to know you guys because I know what it feels like when people don't care about that."

Chris defended her and told his Million Dollar Secret cast mates that she could get eliminated because of having multiple careers, but that wasn't necessarily the right thing.

What Sydnee said at the elimination table on Million Dollar Secret episode 5

Everything started when Peter gave Jaimi a clue saying the secret millionaire was lying about their profession. This information prompted the cast members to guess whose profession sounded fake. This moment was when Sydnee thought of clarifying her profession, so her cast mates don't suspect her bottle servicing job.

She told them that besides a bottle service job, she also works as a medical sales representative. This revelation put many of her cast members off because they thought there was no reason to hide her other job.

At the Million Dollar Secret elimination table, Lydia brought up the fact that Sydnee hid her second profession and said she sounded deceitful. In her defense, Sydnee said:

"We came into this not knowing what type of personal things may be used as clues against us. So by not sharing every detail of my life, it was a protection."

She further said that it was different than lying. She stated that if she was lying she would've said she was a pilot. She also added that if anybody had tried getting to know her, they would've found out things that shocked them. As an example, she said that she worked in an oil field while growing up in Alaska.

"I have the biggest kill of anybody at this table, the Kodiak grizzly bear," she added.

She asked them why she would divulge all this information when no one had asked. Getting emotional, Sydnee said nobody personally asked her anything about her life. Contrary to herself, who actually tried getting to know her Million Dollar Secret cast mates.

When Peter asked her who she thought was the millionaire, Sydnee said she thought it was Cara. Stating her reason for her doubt about Cara, Sydnee said Cara worked at a fast food restaurant, cooking all day long, but she heard her saying,

"I think it would be so fun to cook every day."

Sydnee said she doubted her because that was what Cara did everyday. She also pointed fingers at Lydia saying she didn't give away a lot. Doubting Lydia's profession, Sydnee said maybe she didn't do Escrow now. She called her "strategic," "smart," and someone bearing all positive qualities, which were also her reasons to doubt.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 9, only on Netflix.

