Where to follow Lydia Blair from Million Dollar Secret on Instagram? Age, job, and more explored

Million Dollar Secret is a high-stakes competition series where 12 contestants compete to find a secret millionaire among them. Throughout the show, contestants must use strategy, deception, and alliances to identify and eliminate the millionaire while avoiding eliminations themselves.

One of the participants in this intense game is Lydia Blair, a 64-year-old retired escrow agent from Texas. She can be followed on Instagram at @lydiatexasgrandma, where she shares updates and moments from the show, along with glimpses of her professional poker experience.

Lydia Blair from Million Dollar Secret's journey and Instagram presence

Who is Lydia Blair?

Lydia Blair is 64 years old and a retired Texas escrow agent, according to Tudum. She has extensive experience playing in professional poker tournaments, which she feels gives her an advantage in terms of strategic thinking and decision-making. Lydia points out that in society, women of her age are underestimated, and she intends to use this to her advantage during the game.

Talking with Tudum, she explains:

“In our society, a woman my age is invisible. It’s easy to be overlooked and underestimated.”

Her poker experience affects her strategy for the competition. Lydia sees Million Dollar Secret as a game, emphasizing that the other cast members are not her "friends," and seeks to remain objective about the strategy and not personal relationships.

She also deliberately conceals her poker skills, along with her cosmopolitan and traveled past, from her co-contestants, feeling that it might give her an edge in the high-stakes world of the game.

Lydia's journey on Million Dollar Secret

Million Dollar Secret features 12 players, one of whom is in secret possession of a fortune. The objective for the other players is to find out and knock out the millionaire before they get a chance at the prize. Lydia plays a conservative and strategic game throughout the series.

In episode 5, The Kill Shot, Lydia’s gameplay is tested when the million dollars is transferred to Sam, who is given the power to eliminate a player. As part of her mission, Sam must determine whether any contestant has heard a “ringing sound.” Initially, Lydia avoids falling into the trap but later mentions hearing distant dogs barking, which technically fulfills Sam’s mission.

This grants Sam the power to eliminate any contestant, shifting the balance of the game. Lydia’s strategic nature and careful decision-making continue to be key parts of her gameplay. However, in a surprising twist, Sam uses her newly acquired power to eliminate Lydia from the game.

Lydia's Instagram presence

Lydia Blair’s Instagram account provides a mix of personal updates and content related to her participation in Million Dollar Secret. On March 27, 2025, she posted a photo announcing the release of the series, with the caption:

“TODAY’S THE DAY!! THE MILLION DOLLAR SECRET IS OUT ON NETFLIX! A downloadable bracket is available on my website (link in bio) so you can play along! Let me know how well you do! 💰💰💰💰 #viral #netflix #milliondollarsecret #bracket #playalong.”

On February 7, 2025, Lydia shared a fun Texan trivia post, saying, “‘I’m off like a dirty shirt’ means ‘I’m leaving quickly,’” which offered her followers a taste of her personality and local culture.

She also posted a photo on November 5, 2024, taken in Diamante Cabo San Lucas, with the caption:

"Waking up with the whales in Cabo. I voted early so avoiding all the sharks and barracudas back home this week. #electionday."

Million Dollar Secret is now available to stream anytime on Netflix.

