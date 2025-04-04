“You’re shallow and pretentious”—Million Dollar Secret star Lydia criticizes Jaimi after getting eliminated

Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2025, with its first three episodes. Episode 4 to 6, released on April 2, saw the contestants finally identifying Phil as the secret millionaire correctly. After Phil was taken out, Sam assumed the position.

After Sam became the millionaire in episode 5, titled The Kill Shot, she was assigned a hidden agenda. The show host, Peter, told her that if she accomplished the agenda, she would get to eliminate the person of her choice. The votes of all the other contestants would be considered "null and void."

As Sam successfully competed her mission, she eliminated Lydia. The evictee shared her thoughts on each of her fellow players' gameplay. While talking about Jaimi, she said:

"Jaimi, I think you're shallow and pretentious. I don't know if you buy the bulls**t that you spiel, but I don't."

For the unversed, Jaimi mimicked Lauren after the latter revealed that she was the millionaire in the previous round of elimination but wasn't one anymore. Jaimi thought Lauren was unfair as she didn't disclose her true identity before. She added that she was "irritated" and didn't have "sympathy" for her fellow cast member. She claimed that Lauren had been "lying," and that's why she continued to suspect her identity.

What else did Lydia say after getting eliminated from Million Dollar Secret episode 5?

Similar to some of the previous episodes of Million Dollar Secret, Sydnee was put on the risk once again for elimination, and Lydia was one of the contestants who suspected her. This happened after host Peter gave them a clue on the millionaire's identity, saying that person was lying about their profession. Sydnee came out and shared that she had other professions too, apart from the ones she had already told the cast. This made them suspect her.

Sydnee pointed her finger back at Lydia, saying she didn't believe Lydia was working as an Escrow officer at her age. Later on Million Dollar Secret, when everyone put their votes in, majority of them went to Sydnee and Lydia. However, when Peter collected their vote cards, he tore them.

"Only their (millionaire's) vote counts tonight," he said.

Peter further said only the millionaire's vote would count as the person had accomplished their secret agenda. He then announced that the millionaire had chosen to eliminate Lydia. After this decision was revealed, Lydia shared her thoughts about her fellow contestants. She told Corey that he was wonderful, hoping that he would go far in the game.

Moreover, Lydia stated that she thought Sydnee was the most dangerous player on Million Dollar Secret, while Chris was a strategic one. She told Jaimi she didn't believe her words and actions, calling her "pretentious."

While talking about Cara, she said she hoped she'd won. She wished Kyle all the love and happiness he deserved and told Sam that it was fun playing the game with her and hoped that she too would go to the end. Not knowing Sam eliminated her, Lydia hugged her when she left and said:

"You are a great player."

Before she left Million Dollar Secret, Lydia also said that she didn't work as an Escrow officer anymore because now she earned her money from playing Texas Hold'em Poker Tournaments. While leaving the villa, Lydia said in a confessional that she thought she played her game well.

"This is the biggest adventure I've ever been on and the craziest thing I've done."

Lydia added that she did what she could do the best with the cards that were dealt to her. She further stated that she could've continued to be on the show if the millionaire didn't feel threatened by her. Lastly, she said that she was better at poker than she was at playing this game.

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 9, only one Netflix.

