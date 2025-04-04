“Hit the bullseye” - Million Dollar Secret fans react to Lydia boldly “clocking” Jaimi after her elimination

Million Dollar Secret, the brand new Netflix reality TV show, premiered on March 26 with its first three episodes. The second installments of episodes, i.e., Episode 4 to 6, were released on April 2. The newest episodes saw the game intensifying as they scrambled to identify the secret millionaire with a smaller contestant pool.

Ad

Sam assumed the position of a secret millionaire in Episode 5, after Phil, the millionaire before her, was identified correctly by the cast members. Sam was given a secret agenda, and her reward for its completion was that only her vote would count at the elimination table. All the other votes would be considered "null and void".

She accomplished her agenda and chose to evict Lydia. When Lydia was declared eliminated, she said a line or two for every contestant. She called Sydnee a dangerous player, Chris a strategic one, and Corey a wonderful one. When it came to Jaimi, Lydia shockingly stated that she was "shallow and pretentious," and told her that she didn't believe the "bulls**t" Jaimi gave.

Ad

Trending

Fans of Million Dollar Secret came to X to react to this bold comment by Lydia.

"Jaimi is a WHAT? Lydia, hit the bullseye with that…because ain’t no way after how she was with Lauren," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Lydia clocking Jamie, I love this bad **s granny," said another.

"My favourite part of this show was when Lydia called out Jaimi for being shallow and pretentious because it’s 100% true. Who is even using her as a life coach??" added a third.

"I don’t think that was a smart move from Sam. A lot of people were going to vote for Sydney. Lydia only points to one person now: Jaimi. That isn’t enough," commented another.

Ad

Most fans of Million Dollar Secret praised Lydia for calling out Jaimi, while some even criticized her.

"WHO DID JAIMI BULLY?!?! Other than calling out Lauren for that fake bulls**t. Be for real. Where is the 'pretentious and shallow' behavior Lydia called out? That was a hell of a lot of projection," an X user wrote.

"Lydia calling Jaimi shallow and pretentious was so nasty," another user wrote.

Ad

"A list of things that made me smile today: Lydia eating up Jaimi otw out the door. Sam’s gameplay. Chris’ demise," commented one.

"Lydia’s exit?!?! Ate Jaimi up…somebody needed to say it," wrote one.

All that Lydia said after her elimination from Million Dollar Secret Episode 5

Lydia's shocking Million Dollar Secret elimination made many contestants emotional. She then told Corey that she thought he was a wonderful guy and hoped that he went far in the game.

Ad

Ad

"Sydnee, I think you're the most dangerous player in this game," she added.

She told Chris that it was very strategic and hoped that Cara won the game. She told Kyle that she wanted him to find all the love and happiness he deserved. Lydia told Sam that she enjoyed playing the game with her and hoped that she too went till the end.

She then revealed that she didn't work as an Escrow officer anymore because she now made her money playing Texas Hold'em Poker Tournaments. Before leaving, she hugged Sam and told her she was a great player.

Ad

While leaving The Stag, Lydia said in a Million Dollar Secret confessional:

"This is the biggest adventure I've ever been on, and the craziest thing I've ever done."

Lydia added that she thought she played well as the "grandma" of the house. She also stated that she used the cards that were dealt to her and would've continued to play if the millionaire hadn't thought of her as a threat.

Ad

New episodes of Million Dollar Secret come out on April 9, only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback