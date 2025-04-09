Million Dollar Secret: Winner prediction

Netflix’s Million Dollar Secret is down to its final episode, premiering on April 9. Fans are speculating on the winner, with one Reddit user using Edgic analysis—an editing and logic-based method popular among Survivor fans—to predict the outcome based on contestant portrayals.

“To summarise the results: Sam is steady at the top, but Cara has been increasing and could challenge her for the top spot. Jaimi is consistently on the bottom, joined by the newly-fallen Corey,” the Reddit user wrote.

As the final episode approaches, Samantha Hubbard and Cara Kies are seen as the top two contenders. Their placement on the Edgic scale, based on their screen presence and how their stories have developed, suggests they have the strongest chances of winning, though the final result remains under wraps until the finale airs.

Edgic analysis points to Samantha and Cara as possible winners of Million Dollar Secret

The Edgic chart shared on Reddit sparked conversation about which contestants have received the most favorable edit across the season. Samantha Hubbard stands out for her steady presence and portrayal. According to the chart, she has maintained a likable tone and has been central to the storyline, with her “big secret” being highlighted as a key strength.

Cara Kies also remains a possibility, and one of the users agreed with the prediction.

“I have Cara as my winner pick, with some personal content fleshed out with strategy. We also hear from her while she isn't key to the storyline which is another indicator,” one Reddit user commented.

In the Edgic grading system, bold colours indicate a complex personality and focused edit, while muted or neutral colours suggest lesser involvement. According to the Reddit user, Cara has shifted from background to complex, signaling a growing focus. This rising presence has made her a challenger to Samantha’s steady top placement.

The chart also shows that Jaimi and Corey are unlikely winners, with Jaimi rated consistently low and Corey recently slipping down.

“If Jaimi ends up winning then the editors must hate her,” another user shared.

According to the fans, Edgic method interprets editorial choices as indicators of winner potential of Million Dollar Secret. The chart is only a prediction tool and not a guarantee, but it gives fans a framework to guess who might walk away with the million-dollar prize.

Four contestants eliminated so far, including original millionaire Lauren

As of episode 6 of Million Dollar Secret, four contestants have been eliminated: Harry, Lauren, Se Young, and Phillip. Harry, a photographer, was the first to be voted out in episode 2 after receiving multiple votes, influenced by Lauren’s strategic advantage. Se Young followed in the same episode due to group suspicion.

Episode 3 of Million Dollar Secret brought a surprise twist when Lauren revealed herself as the original secret millionaire before being eliminated through a tie-breaking vote by Phillip. Later, in episode 5, Phillip himself was correctly identified as the current money holder and was eliminated, marking the group’s first accurate guess.

Eight contestants remain in the game: Sydnee, Samantha, Corey, Cara, Chris, Lydia, Kyle, and Jaimi, with the finale set to reveal the true winner on April 9, 2025.

Episodes 1-6 of Million Dollar Secret are currently available to stream on Netflix.

