"If they don't overanalyze, they got me" - ⁠Million Dollar Secret star Phil fears getting caught as the millionaire

Million Dollar Secret released episodes 4-6 on Netflix on April 22, 2025. Following the eliminations of Harry, Se Young, and Lauren in the first three episodes, the new batch picks up with the remaining contestants. They begin ramping up their strategies and rivalries as they continue their high-stakes race for the $1 million prize.

In episode 4, after the contestants completed their daily challenge, they got the clue about the millionaire. The clue mentioned that the millionaire had completed their secret agenda, and it was based on a horror movie name.

As soon as Phil heard about the clue from Kyle, he grew anxious. He feared that the other contestants might uncover his secret identity as the millionaire.

In his confession, the Million Dollar Secret star admitted he was hoping for the best. He believed that if his fellow contestants didn't “overanalyze” the clue, they would for sure realize that he was the millionaire.

"This is the worst mother-frigging thing that could happen. If they don't overanalyze, they got me," Phil said in his confessional.

Million Dollar Secret contestants try to figure out the millionaire's identity

Phil was appointed as the secret millionaire in episode 3 after Lauren dropped out of the role. While he failed to complete his first secret agenda, nobody noticed. Everyone was focused on Lauren and Sydney's feud and was trying to eliminate one of them.

After Lauren's elimination, Phil was assigned his second secret agenda. This time, he had to convince two of his cast mates to screen beside him, without them knowing.

While he successfully tricked Sydnee and Samantha into completing the task, the loud, unexpected screams raised suspicions. The other contestants began to question Phil's behavior.

Later in the episode, the contestants were divided into groups of three and asked to participate in a challenge. The winners of the challenge would gain the opportunity to enter the trophy room. There, they would get the clue that could help them find the millionaire.

Sydnee, Phil, and Kyle's team won the challenge and got to enter the trophy room. However, Million Dollar Secret host Peter Serafinowicz informed them that only one of them would receive the clue. They had to decide among themselves who it would be.

Since Sydnee and Phil felt that they were still under suspicion of being the millionaire so they decided on Kyle to receive the clue.

"I'm extremely nervous about what the clue might be, so I'm just hoping that it's not something that will be a dead giveaway 'cause that's when the game gets difficult for me," Phil reacted in his confessional.

After Phil and Sydnee left the trophy room, Peter asked Kyle if his two teammates were smart to trust him with this clue. The Million Dollar Secret star responded that it would depend on what the information was, and what he was gonna do with it.

Reading out the clue, Phil shared that the millionaire had completed their agenda. Their agenda was inspired by the title of a very famous horror film.

"Uh, I do not watch a lot of movies. I'm definitely gonna tell, you know, all the other guests this clue because I want more people thinking on this, 'cause, you know, more likely than not that someone else is probably gonna know it right off the bat," Kyle reacted in his confessional after receiving the clue.

The moment Kyle shared the clue with the group, Phil knew his secret identity was at risk. It didn’t take long before the Million Dollar Secret contestants began rattling off every horror movie that came to mind, trying to crack the code.

In his confession, Phil shared that this was the "worst mother-frigging thing" that could happen. He felt that if his cast mates didn't overanalyze, then they would be able to find him.

"I'm 99.9999% sure that everybody knows. But I know I just can't sit dormant. Otherwise, I'm going to be on that 11-hour flight home," Phil reacted in his confessional.

As soon as Kyle said “Scream,” Samantha’s face lit up, and she burst into uncontrollable laughter. Having been one of the people Phil convinced to scream, she instantly connected the dots and realized he was the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

