⁠"She HAS to win"— Million Dollar Secret fans react to Sam completing her secret agenda

Million Dollar Secret released episodes 4, 5, and 6 this week on Wednesday, April 3, 2025, as further saw the contestants compete in challenges while trying to keep their millionaire identity a secret. In episode 5, titled, The Kill Shot, after Phil's elimination, Sam became the millionaire and was given her secret task.

Ad

She was challenged to say, "Do you hear the ring?" three times and had to get one other cast member to agree with her to be rewarded a kill shot at the next elimination. Although she attempted to get Lydia to say it with her first, she failed, however, she pulled it off in the form of a cheer after her team won the daily challenge. As she yelled, asking her team the question, Jaimi agreed with her.

Ad

Trending

Fans online reacted to Sam's gameplay and praised her strategy. One person wrote on X:

"I'm completely obsessed with Sam. She HAS to win"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"So um….Sam needs to be on all of the reality comp shows right now bc damn this woman is smart af wow," a fan commented.

"Sam is that girl. So smart and calculated," a tweet read.

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 felt Sam deserves to win $1 million:

"I hope Sam wins because she’s the only person who’s thinking and playing the game right. She deserves that money," a person wrote.

Ad

"Ngl i'm kinda scared now for Sam after catching up on the season. She's the person i'm rooting for the most but after seeing how she acted at the end of the epi and the whole cop thing, I'm scared for her," a fan commented.

"Sam is starting to win me over, she’s very strategic but she lacks a good poker face. I can tell when she’s strategizing," a tweet read.

Ad

Fans of Million Dollar Secret season 1 further said:

"SAM ATE WITH THE RINGGGGGG THINGY OMGGGGGGGGGGGGGG QUEEEEEEEEEN !!!!! NAHH THAT WAS TOOO GOOOOOD !!!!" a person wrote.

"Sam played a brilliant game this week minus small slipups: the agendas = great. Eliminating Lydia after Chris told his suspicions brilliant (Lydia could have been a dangerous millionaire) and lastly using Chris lies against him at elimination," a fan commented.

Ad

Sam completes her secret agenda as a millionaire in Million Dollar Secret episode 5

Ad

In Million Dollar Secret season 1 episode 5, titled, The Kill Shot, Sam became the recipient of the $1 million and was informed of her secret agenda by the host, Peter Serafinowicz.

The host told Sam that in order to win the agenda, she had to ask three other contestants if they could hear the ringing and one person to agree with her. If she won, only her vote would count at the upcoming elimination; however, if she failed, there would automatically be three extra votes against her.

Ad

As the day progressed, Sam attempted to complete her mission. However, she failed on her first try when she asked Lydia, the oldest contestant in Million Dollar Secret season 1, if she could "hear the ringing."

Soon after, the host informed the cast members of their upcoming challenge and had them gather on the lawn. Sam told the cameras she didn't have a lot of time to complete her agenda and said that the group activity was her best chance to get it done.

Ad

Peter told them that as part of the next activity, the goal was to "hide in plain sight." The host continued that the first team would choose one person to wear the animal mask and stick their head through the wall. The opposing them had to work together to identify the correct trophy head with someone hiding inside.

The Million Dollar Secret host added that the player had to attempt to shoot the occupied mask using a slingshot and water balloons. Peter further said that the first team to do that in the fewest shots would win and go to the trophy room to receive a clue about the millionaire's identity.

Ad

Chris, Sam, Jaimi, and Kyle were part of one team, while Corey, Sydnee, Lydia, and Cara were part of the other team. Chris and Sydnee were the shooters, and the latter shot her target in 13 shots.

Ad

When it was Chris's turn, he picked the Tiger mask to shoot and completed her agenda while getting Chris to focus. She noticed there was a ring around the mask and asked him to focus on it. When he successfully aimed at the tiger mask in seven attempts, Sam yelled:

"Do you hear that ring?"

As the group celebrated their ring, Jaimi responded and said she heard that ring.

Ad

Fans online reacted to Sam completing her secret agenda online and praised her gameplay.

Tune in on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, to watch a brand new episode of Million Dollar Secret season 1 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sukriti Makhija Sukriti is a Reality TV writer for the pop culture division of Sportskeeda. A graduation in Political Science initially sparked her interest in journalism; however, over time, she found herself drawn to combining her passion for writing with her fascination for pop culture. With a diverse background spanning 4 years, she likes to maintain dignity and accuracy in her work, ensuring that sensitive matters are reported with integrity and using credible sources.



Sukriti appreciates how reality television offers unique insights into the lives of celebrities and influential personalities, showcasing both their triumphs and vulnerabilities. She is a big fan of Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, for her ability to navigate challenging situations gracefully.



She has had the privilege of interviewing prominent cast members from popular shows like Squid Game: The Challenge such as Charles ‘Chaz’ Roquemore, Jinwoo Oak, Radhika, Mutty B. Mark Gilloffo, along with the cast members from Love at First Lie - Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme.



Outside of work, Sukriti finds joy in traveling to offbeat destinations, particularly in the hills, and spending quality time with her cats. She also remains engaged with current affairs, seeking to educate herself on social and political developments worldwide. Know More