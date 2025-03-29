"I've no reason to trust anything that she said" — Million Dollar Secret star Chris comments on voting out Lauren

Million Dollar Secret released its first three episodes on Netflix on March 26, 2025. Lauren was crowned the first millionaire of the season. However, after surviving through an elimination, she was tired of deceiving her fellow castmates and chose to drop out of the role.

In episode 3, Lauren chose to confess to her cast mates that she was the first millionaire. While some contestants liked her openness, others, including Sydnee, Jaimi, Corey, and Chris, grew even more suspicious of her.

Later in the episode, Lauren approached Jaimi, Corey, and Chris to gauge their thoughts on the upcoming vote. She also shared her suspicion that Sydnee might be the millionaire.

However, as soon as Lauren left the conversation, Chris admitted that he had no reason to trust what Lauren had to say and firmly stated that he planned to vote for her in the upcoming elimination.

"I'm voting for her. 100%. I just want to be super clear with you. That may all be true. I've no reason to trust anything that she said," he said.

Million Dollar Secret stars Chris and Jaimi consider voting out Lauren

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after Lauren stepped down from the role of the millionaire, Phil was secretly appointed to take her place. The contestants later participated in a team challenge where they won a clue that could help them find the millionaire.

The clue created a lot of chaos in the villa as all of the cast began to speculate and had several discussions on who the millionaire was and whom they wanted to vote out in the upcoming elimination.

When Jaimi and Corey joined Chris for a similar discussion, he assured them that neither of them was on his list of potential millionaires. Shortly after, Lauren joined the conversation and shared her suspicion that Sydnee was the millionaire, pointing out the noticeable changes in her body language.

"What I'm seeing from Sydnee is how I felt for the first couple days. I see fear in her eyes. And what I see is body language of somebody that's feeling scared. Explain that," the Million Dollar Secret star said.

In an attempt to sway Chris, Jaimi, and Corey onto her side, Lauren asked them if they had an alliance with Sydnee.

Jaimi denied any alliance and emphasized that, like Sydnee, she was transparent and didn’t like being loud and wrong. However, she believed in logic and stated that if she found someone suspicious, she wouldn’t hesitate to vote them out.

Lauren then suggested they reach out to others who might have more insight on the topic. Acting on this, she called for Cara while Corey brought in Lydia, who had been conversing with Sydnee.

As soon as Lauren walked off, Chris stated that he was certain about voting her out, adding that he didn't trust anything she had to say. Corey then asked Lauren and Cara what they felt about the upcoming voting. Lauren assured me that she wasn't a millionaire. Meanwhile, Cara shared her speculations about Phil being a millionaire.

"I have been noticing maybe people were more vocal the last couple of rounds. And now, they're getting quieter. I personally noticed a little change in Phil. A slight… budge," the Million Dollar Secret star shared.

While Corey acknowledged Cara's speculation, he noted that they shouldn't throw in names last minute. He believed they could have a proper logic and reason for voting someone out in the upcoming Million Dollar Secret elimination.

Jaimi agreed and stated that if she wasn't "crystal clear" about the millionaire's identity by the end of the evening, she would certainly vote for Lauren.

"I know they are Team Sydnee, but I just don't think that taking Lauren out right now is smart. I think the quieter ones need to band together and fight back against the more vocal people in the house," Cara reacted in her confessional.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

