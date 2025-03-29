"This fear look in her eyes" - Million Dollar Secret star Lauren speculates Sydnee of being the millionaire

When Million Dollar Secret premiered on Netflix on March 26, 2025, Lauren was appointed the first millionaire of the season. However, after surviving the eliminations and lying to others because of her position, she chose to drop out of the role.

In episode 3, Phil was secretly appointed as the new millionaire. However, Lauren speculated that Sydnee was assigned the role as she sensed nervous behavior in her.

Later in the episode, Lauren shared her suspicions about Sydnee with Lydia, Phil, and Kyle, highlighting a shift in her body language after the new millionaire was crowned. She noted that Sydnee took short breaths and had a fearful look in her eyes.

"Just body language and there was like, a… like, okay, like shortness of, like…Like… like short breaths and this fear look in the eyes," she said.

In the Million Dollar Secret episode 3, after the new millionaire was crowned, the contestants competed in a challenge to get a clue that would help them find the face behind the role.

The two-part clue mentioned that the millionaire was one of the contestants who wasn't chased by the hounds when they competed in the first activity. The clue further noted that the millionaire didn't attempt the secret agenda that was given to them.

After learning about the clue, Lydia, Lauren, Phil, and Kyle gathered to figure out who the millionaire was and discuss their upcoming elimination dinner.

Lydia speculated that the role came with significant pressure, while Phil agreed, referencing the clue they had received. He pointed out that only six contestants had not been chased by the hound.

In his confessional, Phil shared that he was glad that things were lining up for him as the secret millionaire. However, he noted that he would have to talk to all of the contestants to get a better idea of the upcoming elimination voting:

"There are six people who the clue could pertain to. The more people, the merrier. I welcome you in with open arms. But now I need to find myself in these different circles, engaging with different folk, reading the tea leaves, listening to it, trying to see how others are voting," the Million Dollar Secret star shared in his confessional.

Lauren chimed in, stating that she was currently focused on playing for the team. She then shared her suspicion that Sydnee might be the millionaire.

Lauren explained that as soon as the new millionaire was assigned, she saw it as the perfect moment to observe her fellow contestants' reactions. Sydnee’s body language immediately stood out—Lauren noticed her shortness of breath and the fearful look in her eyes.

The Million Dollar Secret star further pointed out that when she and Sydnee's team won the challenge earlier in the episode, Sydnee was eagerly pushing to be the one to receive the clue about the millionaire.

"Another thing, just a quick note, is as soon as we win the challenge, like, "Oh, I'll do it. If I had to hold a snake, then I should be the one to…" I was like… 'Interesting,'" she shared.

Phil acknowledged Lauren's speculation and suggested to Lauren, Kyle, and Lydia that they would need to unite and work as a team to bring the elimination voting to their court.

Lauren agreed, adding that Sydnee’s recent defensive attitude was also worth considering. She pointed out how their conversations with Sydnee often became tense when the topic came up.

In the end, Lauren confidently stated that she was certain Sydnee was the millionaire.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-3 are available on Netflix.

