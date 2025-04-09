When will Million Dollar Secret finale air? Release date, where to watch, and more

Million Dollar Secret premiered its first season on March 26. It introduced 12 contestants who were brought together in a luxurious villa in Kelowna, Canada. There, they competed in several daily challenges as regular residents or millionaires for a shot at the coveted million-dollar cash prize.

The competition, which combines strategic challenges, lies, and deception, is set to conclude, with its finale airing on April 9, 2025. The series streams exclusively on Netflix, releasing episodes weekly at 3:00 am EDT.

Of the original 12, only six contestants remain in the competition. To win, a player must either correctly guess the identity of the final secret millionaire or, if they are the millionaire themselves, keep their true identity hidden until the very end.

Million Dollar Secret finale release date, season schedule, and format

The first season of Million Dollar Secret features eight episodes. Six episodes have been released so far, leaving two more before the finale. Below is the full release schedule:

Episode 1 – Instant Millionaire – March 26, 2025

– Instant Millionaire – March 26, 2025 Episode 2 – The Five Suspects – March 26, 2025

– The Five Suspects – March 26, 2025 Episode 3 – Going to Hell on a Scholarship – March 26, 2025

– Going to Hell on a Scholarship – March 26, 2025 Episode 4 – Hot Seat for Three – April 2, 2025

– Hot Seat for Three – April 2, 2025 Episode 5 – The Kill Shot – April 2, 2025

– The Kill Shot – April 2, 2025 Episode 6 – '911, Misdemeanor, Handcuffs – April 2, 2025

– '911, Misdemeanor, Handcuffs – April 2, 2025 Episode 7 – TBA – April 9, 2025

– TBA – April 9, 2025 Episode 8 (Finale) – TBA – April 9, 2025

Episodes are released weekly on Netflix at 3:00 am ET. By the final episode, only five contestants would remain, out of which one would be secretly playing the role of the millionaire. The contestants would need to measure their every move as each step could affect their chance of winning the show.

Out of the 12 contestants that were brought in to compete for the one million dollar cash prize, one was secretly crowned the millionaire. The players competed in several daily challenges to win a clue that would help them find the identity of the millionaire.

Elimination dinners are held at the end of each day, where the contestants vote in for the person they think is the millionaire. After the person with the most votes gets eliminated, they have to reveal whether they are the millionaire or not.

A new millionaire is crowned if an existing position holder's identity is compromised and they are eliminated. If a regular resident is eliminated during the vote-out, then the millionaire continues with the position until caught.

What has happened on Million Dollar Secret so far?

After the 12 contestants were introduced during Million Dollar Secret episode 1, Lauren was crowned the first secret millionaire of the season. As a millionaire, she received daily secret agendas that she had to complete to win an advantage in the elimination vote-out. Failing to complete the agenda resulted in a disadvantage during the voting.

Lauren successfully protected her identity during the first elimination at the end of episode 1. Ultimately, it was Harry who received the most votes, leading to his elimination.

Following Se Young's elimination at the end of Million Dollar Secret episode 2, Lauren was allowed to drop out of the role of the millionaire after completing her secret agenda.

A day later, at the start of episode 3, Phil was appointed as the new secret millionaire. Despite knowing a new millionaire was crowned, some contestants, including Sydnee, Chris, and Corey, grew suspicious of Lauren's gameplay and successfully managed to eliminate her at the end of the episode.

After Phil was voted out at the start of episode 5, Samantha was appointed as the new millionaire. Later in the same episode, Lydia was eliminated. Having completed her secret agenda, Samantha was allowed to step down from her position. Episode 6 then ended on a cliffhanger before a new millionaire could be crowned.

Million Dollar Secret episodes 1-6 are available on Netflix.

